AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 desktop processors announced, available from November 5

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su unveils the Ryzen 5000 desktop processors during a virtual event on October 8.

AMD on Thursday announced the new Ryzen 5000 lineup, the powerful desktop gaming processors powered by the new Zen 3 CPU architecture. The new Ryzen 5000 chips, which AMD touts as the “fastest gaming CPUs in the world”, will power desktops made for gaming and content creation.

The Santa Clara-based silicon major says the new line of Ryzen 5000 desktop lineup will come in four varieties: Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X. Out of all the models, the Ryzen 9 5900X is the flagship processor up to 16 cores, 32 threads and 72 MB of cache. AMD claims the Ryzen 9 5900X will deliver the highest single-thread performance and multi-core performance of any existing desktop gaming processor. With this processor, you can get base clock speeds up to 3.4GHz and boosted speeds up to 4.9 GHz.

Meanwhile, the Ryzen 9 5900X processor offers up to a 26 per cent “generational uplift” in gaming performance. The 12 core processor claims to be 7 per cent faster in 1080p gaming across select titles than the competition. The Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 5900X are priced at $799 and $549, respectively. The other two processors in the Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 family: Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X features 8 cores and 6 cores respectively.

The Ryzen 5000 processors, which are built on an improved version of TSMC’s 7nm process, deliver a 19 per cent increase in instructions per clock (IPC) over the previous generation in PC workloads. “Zen 3 architecture reduces latency from accelerated core and cache communication and doubles the directly accessible L3 cache per core while delivering up to 2.8X more performance-per-watt versus the competition,” AMD claims its Zen 3 architecture is a massive leap over the Zen 2 processors, which were pitted against Intel’s Coffee Lake chips.

The move to launch the new Ryzen 5000 desktop processors based on its Zen 3 architecture comes at a time when Intel is months away from releasing the 11th Gen desktop processors. Code-named Rocket Lake, Intel’s 11th gen desktop chops would be launching in early 2021. With the Ryzen 5000 processors, AMD currently has an upper hand over Intel’s 10th gen desktop lineup.

Besides launching the Ryzen 500 desktop processors, AMD teased the Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card. The company didn’t reveal much, except AMD demoed Borderlands 3 running on the Ryzen 5900X processor and Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card delivering 61fps in 4K resolution. AMD’s new RX 6000-series gaming GPUs will be aimed at Nvidia’s recently announced next-generation graphics cards, the RTX 3000-series. AMD said it will hold another virtual event on October 28, where it will share more details on RDNA2, the architecture that will power the new GPUs

