AMD releases 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processors, Ryzen 3000 series processors

AMD announced today its new 3rd-generation AMD Ryzen desktop processors and Ryzen 3000 series processor with Radeon Graphics alongside the new Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards– Radeon RX 5700 and Radeon RX 5700 XT. All the new offerings are available from today on AMD.com, leading e-retailers, and leading offline retail stores.

The 3rd generation AMD Ryzen desktop processors are priced at a starting price of $199 (around Rs 13,600) and the Ryzen 3000 series processors are priced at a starting price of $99 (around Rs 6,700). The Radeon RX 5700 is available for $349 (around Rs 23,800), whereas the Radeon RX 5700 XT is available for $399 (around Rs 27,300).

Built on the new Zen 2 architecture with 7nm process technology, the 3rd-generation Ryzen desktop processors utilise the X570 chipset featuring PCTe. As per AMD, the new processor is able to increase the maximum clock frequency by up to 200MHz with just the touch of a button.

AMD claims the Ryzen 3000 series processors with Radeon Graphics carry higher clock speeds, new driver feature, and super-fast graphics. With Ryzen 5 3400G, AMD aims to provide the world’s most powerful graphics on a desktop processor.

With the support for PCIe 4.0, 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and a new RDNA architecture, the Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards deliver up to 1.25 times performance-per-clock and performance-per-watt over the previous GCN (Graphic Core Next) architecture.

New features on the Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards include FidelityFX, an open-source toolkit with high-quality post-process effects and Radeon Image Sharpening that brings crispness and clarity to in-game visuals. It also includes the Radeon Anti-Lag that reduces input-to-display response times.