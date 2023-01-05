CES 2023: AMD unveils the powerful Ryzen 7000 & Radeon 7000 series of mobile processors

The US-based semiconductor giant, AMD, has announced a slew of new Ryzen 7000 series processors for laptops and desktops at the ongoing CES 2023. One of the highlights at the launch, the Ryzen 7045HX is dubbed as the most powerful laptop processor ever launched by AMD. It comes with 16 cores and 32 threads and is developed on the latest Zen4 architecture. The Ryzen 7045HX will likely compete with the recently announced Intel Core i9-13980HX processor.

Besides, the company has also announced the Ryzen 7040 series processors for smartphones with up to 8 cores and 16 threads. These processors are also based on the Zen4 architecture and feature an integrated graphics card based on RDNA 3 architecture. Similarly, AMD also announced the Radeon 7000 series of GPUs for laptops, based on the same RDNA 3 architecture.

also read | AMD ups the ante, wants to dominate enterprise segment too

Most powerful laptop processor series from AMD. Most powerful laptop processor series from AMD.

Ryzen 7000 series mobile processors

AMD has announced several new Ryzen 7000 series processors that have as many as 18 SKUs, including three Pro models — AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7730U, AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 7530U, and the AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U, which are limited to HP and Lenovo. When it comes to high-performance laptop processors, we have AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX, AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX, AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX, and the AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX which are meant for high-performance gaming laptops and creator laptops.

The Ryzen 7040HS series is meant for thin-and-light gaming laptops. The Ryzen 9 7940HS is an octa-core processor with up to 5.2GHz clock speed, 40MB of cache, and a max TDP of 35-45W. Similarly, there are also Ryzen 7 7840HS and the Ryzen 5 7640HS, which are eight core and six core processors.

Ryzen 7040 series of processors for laptops announced at CES 2023. Ryzen 7040 series of processors for laptops announced at CES 2023.

Then comes the AMD Ryzen 7035 series of mobile processors, meant for mid-tier laptops with a balance of performance and power efficiency. This series consists of five SKUs — Ryzen 7 7735HS, Ryzen 5 7535HS, Ryzen 7 7735U, Ryzen 5 7535U, and the Ryzen 3 7335U. Lastly, there is the Radeon 7030 series, which consists of a Ryzen 7 7730U, a 15W octa-core processor, Ryzen 5 7530U and the Ryzen 3 7330U, a six-core processor with a TDP of 15W.

AMD also announced the high-performance Ryzen 7000X3D series of CPUs for desktops with 3D V-cache technology. These processors will be compatible with the motherboards with the AM5 socket. The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D is the flagship offering with 16 cores and 32 threads, which is twice as many cores as the last year’s Ryzen 7 5800X3D and offers up to 5.7GHz clock speed, 144MB of cache, and 120W of TDP.

Similarly, there are also two more CPU models with 3D V-cache — the Ryzen 9 7900X3D and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU with 12 core and 8 core configurations, respectively. All these CPUs will be available for purchase from February 2023.

Advertisement

Further, the company also announced a more affordable Ryzen 7000 series of desktop processors, which includes modes like the AMD Ryzen 9 7900 ($429), AMD Ryzen 7 7700 ($329), and the AMD Ryzen 5 7600 ($229).

AMD Radeon 7000 series of GPUs for laptops based on RDNA 3 architecture. AMD Radeon 7000 series of GPUs for laptops based on RDNA 3 architecture.

AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics for laptops

AMD also announced new GPUs for laptops based on RDNA 3 architecture. The AMD Radeon RX 7700S and Radeon RX 7600S are meant for thin-and-light gaming and content creation laptops. Similarly, the AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT and Radeon RX 7600M are meant for mid-tier gaming laptops that deliver over 26 per cent more performance when compared to previous-generation Radeon laptop GPUs.