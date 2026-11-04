AMD forecast eases AI spending fears as data-center sales surge

AMD forecast faster-than-expected 2027 growth as its data-center sales surge and its multibillion-dollar challenge to Nvidia gathers pace, sending its shares up 8% in extended trading.

The forecast and market-beating third-quarter results offered a strong counterpoint on Tuesday to mounting fears that the AI boom is losing steam and soothed investor concerns after rival Intel issued a weak outlook last week.

Intel’s shares rose 2%, Nvidia ⁠stock climbed ​over 1% and Broadcom also advanced 1.2%.

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On a conference call with analysts, AMD CEO Lisa Su said the company expects overall revenue to rise more than 80% in 2027. Su’s forecast is higher than the 77% growth analysts estimate, according to LSEG data.