Tuesday, January 04, 2022
AMD CEO shows off new Ryzen 6000 series “Rembrandt” APU ahead of launch

AMD is set to unveil the Ryzen 6000 series APUs and new Radeon RX 6000M GPUs at its AMD 2022 Product Premiere event later today.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
January 4, 2022 10:00:05 am
AMD Ryzen,. Ryzen 6000, Ryzen 6000 APU, AMD,Check out all we know so far about the new AMD Ryzen 6000 series APU so far. (Image Source: Twwitter/ Lisa Su)

AMD is soon set to announce new products at its “AMD 2022 Product Premiere,” but ahead of the event, AMD CEO Lisa Su has already taken to Twitter to announce the new AMD Ryzen 6000 series codenamed “Rembrandt”.

The new Ryzen 6000 series APUs are among the new chipsets that the company is set to launch at its event later. Check out the tweet below.

While the first look at the Rembrandt APU doesn’t offer any technical details on the same, we do now know that the chip will feature up to 8 cores and 16 threads. The Rembrandt chip will also support DDR5 RAM speeds and the newer PCIe Gen 4 interface.

More on APUs |APUs explained: What are they and why they’re great for budget gaming PCs

The Ryzen 6000 series APUs will also feature six workgroup processors based on Navi graphics (RDNA2) architecture, as per a report by XDA Developers. A few new chipsets in the 6000 series are also reportedly rumoured to cross 5GHz clocking speeds, but there is no confirmation on the same yet.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

You can catch the AMD 2022 Product Premiere live when it begins by streaming the embedded link below. The AMD 2022 Product Premiere kicks off at 8:30 pm IST today.

The event will share more information on all the new Ryzen 6000 series chipsets including the APUs as well as the new AMD Radeon RX 6000M GPUs for laptops. Any other new product offerings are not expected, but AMD could surprise us with some more announcements. Su’s tweet does, after all, mention the launch of “lots of new tech.”

