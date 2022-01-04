AMD CEO shows off new Ryzen 6000 series “Rembrandt” APU ahead of launch

AMD is soon set to announce new products at its “AMD 2022 Product Premiere,” but ahead of the event, AMD CEO Lisa Su has already taken to Twitter to announce the new AMD Ryzen 6000 series codenamed “Rembrandt”.

The new Ryzen 6000 series APUs are among the new chipsets that the company is set to launch at its event later. Check out the tweet below.

Happy New Year and welcome to 2022! We are kicking off the year with lots of new tech – hope you will join us for our #AMD2022 Product Premiere on January 4th at 7am PT: https://t.co/ixOLhxjkuM pic.twitter.com/DT0pXHiLXw — Lisa Su (@LisaSu) January 3, 2022

While the first look at the Rembrandt APU doesn’t offer any technical details on the same, we do now know that the chip will feature up to 8 cores and 16 threads. The Rembrandt chip will also support DDR5 RAM speeds and the newer PCIe Gen 4 interface.

The Ryzen 6000 series APUs will also feature six workgroup processors based on Navi graphics (RDNA2) architecture, as per a report by XDA Developers. A few new chipsets in the 6000 series are also reportedly rumoured to cross 5GHz clocking speeds, but there is no confirmation on the same yet.

You can catch the AMD 2022 Product Premiere live when it begins by streaming the embedded link below. The AMD 2022 Product Premiere kicks off at 8:30 pm IST today.

The event will share more information on all the new Ryzen 6000 series chipsets including the APUs as well as the new AMD Radeon RX 6000M GPUs for laptops. Any other new product offerings are not expected, but AMD could surprise us with some more announcements. Su’s tweet does, after all, mention the launch of “lots of new tech.”