Former Apple, Audi execs build a $25,000 EV buggy that is unlike any other

Portugal-based mobility startup Amble has unveiled its first electric vehicle, the Amble One, a lightweight, street-legal electric buggy designed for short-distance travel on public roads and off-road terrain. The company has said that the vehicle is meant for driving in neighbourhoods, coastal towns, villages, and hospitality destinations where conventional cars may be less practical.
The four-seater EV features an open-air design without doors and is built around a modular platform that allows owners to customise the vehicle with accessories such as storage baskets, rear cargo systems, and weather protection.
The startup founded by former executives and designers from Apple, Audi and Cowboy has positioned Amble One as a new category of electric mobility focused on short-range transportation rather than long-distance driving.
The vehicle has also generated early interest from luxury hospitality properties, where it could be used for guest transportation and on-site mobility, according to the company. The Amble One is priced at $25,000 in international markets. Initial production slots have already been allocated, and the company has opened reservations for 2028 deliveries after earlier batches were reserved.
“Cars are engineered for speed, distance and efficiency. Yet many journeys are short, and for those journeys the car is often too big, too complex and too expensive. Amble is our answer: a new kind of electric vehicle designed for short-range mobility, where the journey becomes part of the experience,” said Adrien Roose, CEO and co-founder of Amble, was quoted as saying by Autoguide.
The design philosophy prioritises simplicity and encourages drivers to remain connected with their surroundings during short journeys, according to the company.
Powering the Amble One is a 15kW electric motor paired with a 12kW lithium-ion battery, delivering a claimed range of more than 100km in a single charge. The vehicle has a top speed of 65km/h, rear-wheel drive on a 48-volt electrical architecture, and claims to be fully charged in 5.5 hours. Independent suspension, 28-inch wheels and a lightweight 450kg body are intended to enable the buggy to handle uneven roads, loose surfaces, and steep tracks.
The EV measures 3200 mm in length, 1480 mm in width and 1850 mm in height. Inside it offers seating for four, a minimalist digital instrument display, physical controls and a waterproof soft-top roof. The rear seats can also fold flat to create additional cargo space, while built-in mounting points allow accessories to be installed or removed without tools.
Amble said the vehicle has been constructed using an aluminium frame, recycled polymer body panels, marine-grade canvas, cork and other weather-resistant materials intended to withstand outdoor use over extended periods.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)