Former Apple, Audi execs build a $25,000 EV buggy that is unlike any other

Amble One is a street-legal electric buggy with a modular design, over 100 km claimed range and seating for four. (Image: Amble)

Portugal-based mobility startup Amble has unveiled its first electric vehicle, the Amble One, a lightweight, street-legal electric buggy designed for short-distance travel on public roads and off-road terrain. The company has said that the vehicle is meant for driving in neighbourhoods, coastal towns, villages, and hospitality destinations where conventional cars may be less practical.

The four-seater EV features an open-air design without doors and is built around a modular platform that allows owners to customise the vehicle with accessories such as storage baskets, rear cargo systems, and weather protection.

The startup founded by former executives and designers from Apple, Audi and Cowboy has positioned Amble One as a new category of electric mobility focused on short-range transportation rather than long-distance driving.