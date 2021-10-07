scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 07, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

Amazon’s Twitch hit by data breach

Amazon.com Inc's live streaming e-sports platform Twitch said on Wednesday it was hit by a data breach, without providing further details.

By: Reuters |
October 7, 2021 10:57:43 am
Amazon, Twitch data breach, Twitch data breach reason, Twitch privacy, Twitch privacy concerns, Amazon data breach, Amazon news, Twitch newsAn anonymous hacker claimed to have leaked Twitch data, including information related to the company's source code, clients and unreleased games (Image source: File)

Amazon.com Inc’s live streaming e-sports platform Twitch said on Wednesday it was hit by a data breach, without providing further details.

An anonymous hacker claimed to have leaked Twitch data, including information related to the company’s source code, clients and unreleased games, according to Video Games Chronicle, which first reported the news of the hack.

Twitch confirmed the breach and said its “teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The company declined to comment further and said it would “update the community as soon as additional information is available”. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The hacker’s motive was to “foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space”, according to the Video Games Chronicle report.

About 125GB of data was leaked, including information on Twitch’s highest paid video game streamers since 2019, such as a $9.6 million payout to the voice actors of popular game “Dungeons & Dragons” and $8.4 million to Canadian streamer xQcOW, the report said.

“Twitch leak is real. Includes significant amount of personal data,” cyber security expert Kevin Beaumont tweeted.

Twitch, an online e-sports platform with more than 30 million average daily visitors, has become increasingly popular with musicians and video gamers where they interact with users while live streaming content.

The platform, which was boycotted earlier this year by users for not doing enough to block harassment, previously made a move to ban users for offenses such as hate-group membership and credible threats of mass violence.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 07: Latest News

Advertisement