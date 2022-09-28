Amazon’s September 2022 event: Kindle ‘Scribe’ with Stylus announced

Amazon’s fall product launch event kicked off at 9:30 pm IST. The invite-only event is limited to the press and there won’t be any live-streaming for the public. At its fall event, the e-commerce giant traditionally announces updates to its Echo speakers, Fire TV, Ring products and Halo devices.

At last year’s fall product keynote, Amazon launched Astro, a $1000 home robot on wheels. Other big announcements included the Glow device for kids, the Echo Show 15, a big Alexa display for your wall and a new Halo View fitness tracker.

Scribe is a big Kindle with pen

Amazon has released a new Kindle called the “Scribe”, the company’s first e-book reader with a built-in stylus. It has a 10.2-inch display with a pen that allows you to take notes and write directly on the pages of the book you are reading. You can use Scribe to mark up PDFs and other documents. It can last weeks and weeks without a charge. The new Kindle Scribe is available for pre-orders starting today. It is priced at $339.99.

Developing…