Amazon’s cloud unit reports fire after objects hit UAE data center

Amazon’s cloud unit, AWS, said on Sunday that power to its data center in the United Arab Emirates was shut down temporarily after objects struck the facility, triggering sparks and a fire.

The UAE is reeling from Iran’s ⁠retaliatory ​missile and drone strikes following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran. The Iranian strikes hit airports, ports, and residential areas ​across ​the country and the wider ⁠Gulf.

When Reuters asked AWS whether the incident at the data center ‌was connected to the strikes, the company did not confirm or deny.

* AWS said: “At around 4:30 AM PST, one of our Availability Zones (mec1-az2) was impacted by objects that struck the ⁠data center, creating ⁠sparks and fire.”