Amazon’s cloud unit hit by outage involving AI tools in December

The report said ​AWS ​suffered a 13-hour interruption ⁠to a system used by customers when engineers allowed its Kiro ‌AI coding tool to carry out certain changes.

By: Reuters
1 min readNew DelhiFeb 23, 2026 10:54 AM IST
AWSAttendees at Amazon.com Inc annual cloud computing conference walk past the Amazon Web Services logo in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 30, 2017. (Image: Reuters)
Amazon’s cloud unit AWS had suffered an outage impacting a cost-management feature in December, a spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

The Financial Times reported earlier that the service suffered ⁠two ​outages in December stemming from errors involving its own AI tools, citing people familiar with the matter.

The agentic tool, which is capable of taking autonomous actions for users, decided to “delete and recreate the environment”, according to the FT report.

“That event ⁠interrupted an ⁠AWS feature – a single service used for cost management – not AWS ⁠generally,” ‌the Amazon spokesperson said in ​an emailed statement, adding that ‌the event impacted a system used by customers to monitor usage ‌costs in one ​of its ​39 ​regions.

The spokesperson called the disruption brief and attributed it to ​user error. The service interruption ⁠was an “extremely limited event” when a single service in one of the two regions in ‌mainland ⁠China was affected, he added.

 

