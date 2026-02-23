Amazon’s cloud unit hit by outage involving AI tools in December

Amazon’s cloud unit AWS had suffered an outage impacting a cost-management feature in December, a spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.
The Financial Times reported earlier that the service suffered two outages in December stemming from errors involving its own AI tools, citing people familiar with the matter.
The report said AWS suffered a 13-hour interruption to a system used by customers when engineers allowed its Kiro AI coding tool to carry out certain changes.
The agentic tool, which is capable of taking autonomous actions for users, decided to “delete and recreate the environment”, according to the FT report.
“That event interrupted an AWS feature – a single service used for cost management – not AWS generally,” the Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement, adding that the event impacted a system used by customers to monitor usage costs in one of its 39 regions.
The spokesperson called the disruption brief and attributed it to user error. The service interruption was an “extremely limited event” when a single service in one of the two regions in mainland China was affected, he added.
