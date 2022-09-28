Amazon’s big fall product launch event tonight: Here’s what to expect

Amazon is holding its invite-only product launch event later tonight. It’s safe to assume we are about to learn more about next-generation Echo speakers and Ring devices. But else is there to learn? Unlike an Apple event or a Samsung Galaxy event, there’s no massive hype around Amazon’s fall event. We know for sure Amazon is known for showing crazy devices at its launch events. The event kicks off at 9: 30 pm IST on Wednesday, September 28.



Here’s what you can expect to see at Amazon’s fall product event for 2022.

How to watch Amazon’s 2022 fall event

Amazon’s event is scheduled for Wednesday, September 28, so news should start coming as the launch is still on. Like the last few years, the event is invite-only for the press and won’t be streamed online. But we will be covering the event for you and will update you on the latest news and products.

What to expect from Amazon’s 2022 event

It is easy to guess that we are getting new Echo speakers at the event tonight. Expect the new Echo Dot and Echo Show 8, both speakers are due for an update. Even Amazon’s flagship Echo Studio was last updated two years ago. So it is safe to assume an updated Echo Studio with new internals inside and improved sound quality. Last year, the Echo Show 15 made its debut, a smart speaker resembling a picture frame that hangs on the wall.

Speaking of home security, Amazon-owned Ring will also likely show a new camera lineup. During last year’s hardware launch from Amazon, the Always Home Camera stole the limelight. It’s essentially a drone designed to fly around inside your home. An announcement from Eero, the makers behind mesh Wi-Fi systems, is also expected.

Unlike Apple or Google, Amazon is known for creating weird gadgets and its fall launch has become the perfect launch pad for showing off new ideas. Last year, the company unveiled the Amazon Glow for kids. We also got a look at Astro, a robot that combines Alexa and Ring technologies to become your digital dog on wheels.