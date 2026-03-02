Amazon’s AWS reports outage after UAE data centre struck by ‘objects’

AWS Outposts are expected to aid citizen-centric applications running in NIC data centres during peak demand. (Image: Reuters)

Amazon cloud-computing unit’s facilities in the Middle East were facing power and connectivity issues on Monday, the company saidafter its United Arab Emirates ⁠data ​center was struck by “objects,” triggering a fire.

Amazon Web Services’ UAE and Bahrain regions were affected by outages, it said, citing localized power issues for both regions.

Two of Amazon cloud unit’s zones, ​which are ​clusters of data centers, in the ⁠UAE were without power on Monday, the company said on its status page.

AWS said on Sunday ‌that one zone in the UAE was affected after “objects” struck the data center and created sparks and fire, following which power was shut off.