Amazon’s Alexa hardware event today: Key announcements to expect

Amazon Alexa event set for today

Amazon has played a significant role in our lives in such uncertain times as the dependence on its smart home devices has grown by manifolds. While being locked-down in our homes, its smart products have served multiple purposes from education to entertainment and from providing information to maintaining the privacy and security of our homes.

The tech giant is all geared up to bring in innovative modifications and updates to its devices such as Echo dot, Fire TV stick, Eero and a whole new line-up of Amazon ring security devices. In its latest event that will be held today, September 24 at 10 a.m. PT (10.30 p.m. IST), we may expect the following changes to smart home devices.

Echo Dot

Although the Echo Dot seems to be quite up-to-date pertaining to its latest update, it may not receive substantial hardware modification this time. Amazon is very much focussing upon smart home powers of Alexa to make it more interactive. In addition to it, the company is also adding complex voice capabilities to enhance its connectivity with other smart home devices.

Fire TV

Again, the Fire TV stick might not get any new hardware per se but some software enhancements will surely be going to make user- experience much easier. That’s why new modification of menus and search results with the simpler and faster processors are being introduced in the device. Besides these, Fire TV is also expected to get access to new streaming platforms from HBO and NBC. Surprisingly, this time, the Fire TV sticks may witness a price drop of $10 in the US

Eero

Amid work from home, it is imperative to have high-speed internet access, and catering to this need Amazon will release a brand-new accessible, easy-to-use version of its Eero mesh routers. The upcoming version will be available with Wi-Fi 6 features while the upgradation to Wi-Fi 6E seems to be less likely in near future.

Ring Security devices

Interestingly, Amazon also offers a whole range of security devices for homes from security doorbells to smart cameras. In the event, the much-touted enhanced security and privacy updates for devices like video doorbell elite, outdoor cameras, built-in LED lights can be expected. These upcoming updates will further improve the surrounding security and privacy around the periphery of the house.

