Amazon event 2020 (recap): New Echo devices, Luna cloud gaming service, and more

Amazon hosted its first virtual event of this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic and announced several new products. Starting from new Echo devices to cloud gaming service, Luna, to new Ring updates, Amazon announced a range of new devices for its consumers ahead of the festive season. Some of the newly announced Amazon devices also make it to India as well while some are limited to a few global markets.

Amazon devices that make it to India are Echo Dot, Echo, Echo Dot with clock and new Fire TV Stick. As per the pricing, the new Amazon Echo Dot is priced at Rs 4,499, Echo at Rs 9,999, Echo Dot with clock at Rs 5,499 and lastly Fire TV Stick with Dolby Atmos is priced at Rs 3,999.

If you missed last night’s Amazon Alexa hardware event we will recap all the important announcements for you here. Take a look.

New Echo devices

Amazon has redesigned the all-new Echo completely with a never seen before spherical look. The Echo comes packed with a premium and adaptive sound from Dolby, Zigbee support, and Amazon Sidewalk bridge feature. Globally the Echo is priced at $99 and will be available on October 22.

Amazon has also announced a new Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock at the fall event. It also unveiled a new Echo Dot Kids Edition with a panda and tiger design at a price of $59.99. The company confirmed that from now Alexa will recognise a kid’s voice and respond with new voice kids friendly profiles.

In addition, Amazon also announced the Echo Show 10 smart display with a motorized bottom that will allow the device to move automatically to face you as you interact with it. The company also confirmed that in addition to Amazon Prime Video and Hulu Echo Show 10 will support Netflix.

Amazon announced Luna

At the fall event, Amazon also announced its long rumoured AWS-powered cloud gaming service Luna to compete with other similar services like Google Stadia and Microsoft’s xCloud. The Luna cloud gaming service is compatible with Fire TV, PC, Mac, and also iPhone. The company confirmed that Luna is soon going to get support for Android. In addition, Amazon also announced Luna Controller that is claimed to offer lower latency when used with Cloud Direct technology. The controller is priced at an introductory price of $49.99.

New Ring devices

At the same event, Ring launched a security drone home camera that can patrol your home on its own and then return back to the dock and charge up. It is priced at $249.99 and will be available next year, the company confirmed. There are no details on India availability. In addition, Ring also announced new security cameras for cars as well called Car Alarm and Car Cam. These devices will also be available next year.

New Fire TV Stick

Amazon also unveiled a new Fire TV Stick with support for HD Streaming, Dolby Atmos, and Alexa Voice Remote at $39.99. Another Lite version of Fire TV Stick has also been announced with a simplified Alexa remote at around $29.99. The company also revealed a new Fire TV UI that will launch later this year.

