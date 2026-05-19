Amazon’s Alexa+ can now generate entire podcast episodes on demand

Amazon has introduced a new AI-powered feature for Alexa+ that allows users to generate personalised podcast episodes on demand, marking another major expansion of the company’s ambitions for generative artificial intelligence.
The new tool, called Alexa Podcasts, began rolling out to users in the United States on Monday. According to Amazon, the feature allows users to create podcast-style audio episodes about virtually any topic simply by asking Alexa+.
Users do not need to upload documents, prepare scripts, or organise source material beforehand. Instead, Alexa+ automatically researches the requested topic, gathers relevant information, and generates a short overview explaining what the episode will cover.
Before the final version is produced, users can customise various aspects of the podcast, including its tone, length and subject focus. Once confirmed, Alexa+ generates the full episode using AI-created host voices that narrate the content in a conversational podcast format.
Amazon says users will receive a notification once the episode is ready through the Alexa app and supported Echo Show devices. Generated podcasts can also be replayed later through dedicated sections inside the app.
The launch highlights Amazon’s growing effort to transform Alexa+ into more than just a traditional voice assistant. Rather than limiting the platform to answering questions, setting timers or controlling smart home devices, Amazon wants Alexa+ to function as a personalised AI assistant capable of creating original content.
The company also revealed that it is exploring additional forms of AI-generated audio, including custom news briefings and content based on users’ own files and shared information.
However, the rollout is likely to reignite debate around AI-generated media and synthetic voices. Critics have raised concerns about the reliability, originality, and ethical implications of automatically generated podcasts, particularly when discussing complex topics or current events.
To address accuracy concerns, Amazon says Alexa+ draws on real-time information through partnerships with major publishers and news organisations. The company listed media partners, including the Associated Press, Reuters, The Washington Post, Time, Forbes, and Vox Media, among others.
The feature also arrives as competition intensifies among major technology companies racing to build more advanced AI assistants. Firms including OpenAI, Google, and Meta have all recently expanded AI tools focused on content generation, voice interaction, and personalised digital assistance.
Amazon has not yet confirmed when Alexa Podcasts will launch internationally.