Amazon’s Alexa+ can now generate entire podcast episodes on demand

Amazon is expanding Alexa+ into AI-generated media with a new feature that lets users create personalised podcast episodes on demand using conversational AI-generated hosts. (Image: Amazon)

Amazon has introduced a new AI-powered feature for Alexa+ that allows users to generate personalised podcast episodes on demand, marking another major expansion of the company’s ambitions for generative artificial intelligence.

The new tool, called Alexa Podcasts, began rolling out to users in the United States on Monday. According to Amazon, the feature allows users to create podcast-style audio episodes about virtually any topic simply by asking Alexa+.

Users do not need to upload documents, prepare scripts, or organise source material beforehand. Instead, Alexa+ automatically researches the requested topic, gathers relevant information, and generates a short overview explaining what the episode will cover.