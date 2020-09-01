Amazon WoW Salary Days sale begins; discount on TVs, other electronic goods

Amazon today announces WoW Salary Days sale.

Amazon today announces WoW Salary Days sale as September 1 arrives. The sale begins today and will continue until September 3. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering discount on appliances, consumer electronics, TVs, furniture, and many other categories. Amazon is providing more discount deals on brands such as LG, Bosch, Bajaj, Bose, Sony, Dell, Mi Android TVs, Hometown, Duroflex, Sleepwell and more.

For the sale, Amazon has partnered with Bank of Baroda. Customers will get 10 per cent instant discount on a minimum transaction of Rs 7,500 with maximum discount up to Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 respectively on shopping with BOB credit card. The offer is valid on the credit card EMI option as well.

During the sale, Amazon is offering up to 50 per cent off on large appliances including washing machine, refrigerator, air conditions and chimneys. Amazon also has new launches during the sale including washing machines from brands like White – Westinghouse, Toshiba and Foxsky starting at Rs 7,499. During the sale, Amazon is providing up to 35 per cent off on refrigerators from brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Haier, Godrej and more. It is also offering up to 40 per cent off on air conditioners from brands such as Voltas, Daikin, LG, Godrej, Sanyo and more. Chimneys from brands like KAFF, Hafele, Prestige, Faber and more are selling with up to 50 per cent.

Amazon is offering discount on smart TVs as well. It is providing up to 35 per cent off on televisions, up to 30 per cent off on premium TVs, up to 35 per cent off on 4k TVs. There are discount offers on home appliances as well by up to 50 per cent. Deals are available on water purifiers, geysers, mixer grinder and more. During the sale water purifiers are available starting Rs 8,999, up to 40 per cent off on Geysers.

Other consumer electronics such as headphones and speakers from Bose, Sony, Harman Kardon are available with upto 9 months No Cost EMI, up to 50 per cent off on speakers, soundbars available starting Rs 5,000 and up to 60 per cent off on cameras and accessories.

Amazon is also offering up to 50 per cent off on computing devices and accessories, up to 40 per cent off on laptops, up to 40 per cent off on gaming essentials, up to 40 per cent off on smartwatches and up to 40 per cent off on hard drives and SSDs.

