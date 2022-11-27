What is an Amazon wish list and how to make one?

Want to buy something from Amazon but not right now? Then it is probably best to put that product on Amazon’s wish list. There are several advantages of creating a wish list on Amazon, where, the list can also act as a reminder, especially if you want to buy something in the future and need a reminder for the same.

You can also share your Amazon wish lists with friends and family, especially during the festive season. Found a product that might be useful in the future, you can also add it to the wish list. Similarly, you can also track the price change of the product directly from the Amazon wish list.

Creating an Amazon wish list does not cost any money, and it can be done from a smartphone or a computer. So, how do you create one? Here is an in-depth tutorial on how to create a wish list that contains your favorite products on Amazon.

How to create an Amazon wish list on a smartphone?

To create an Amazon wishlist on a smartphone, click on the three-line icon on the bottom right corner, click on lists, and click select create a wish list you can add any product to the wish list by searching the same on the Amazon app.

How to create an Amazon wish list on a desktop?

The only pre-requisite required for creating a wish list on Amazon is an Amazon account. Log in to your Amazon account from your smartphone or computer with your Amazon account. Next, click on Accounts & Lists, which will be in the top right corner on a desktop/PC.

Click on create a list, which will also be in the top right corner. You can either rename the list or continue with the default name that usually says Shopping List 1 and then click on create a list.

You have now successfully created a wish list on Amazon. To add products to your wish list, go to Amazon’s home page and search for the product that you want, and then click on add to wish list. If you have more than one wish list, you can select a specific wish list by clicking on the downwards arrow mark and adding the device or a product to a specific wish list.

How to manage and share an Amazon wish list?

One can easily share an Amazon wish list with just a few clicks. Go to your Amazon wish list page and select send list to others. There are two ways how one can share a wish list with someone. First, it can be shared as a non-editable wish list, where, the other person can also see the product that is on the wish list. Similarly, it can also be shared in a view and edit format, which will allow the other person to add or remove items from the Amazon wish list.

Amazon wish list can be shared via email or you can copy it as a link and share it via messaging apps like WhatsApp, and Telegram, or can also be shared via an SMS.

To remove a wish list from Amazon, click on the more option on the Amazon wish list page and select the last option from the menu, which says delete list. Do note that, once you delete a wish list from Amazon, it cannot be recovered.