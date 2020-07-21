Amazon will run Prime Day 2020 in India on August 6-7

Prime Day, which started in 2015, is typically held in mid-July. Prime Day, which started in 2015, is typically held in mid-July.

Amazon on Tuesday said it will run the annual Prime Day event in India on August 6-7. For the first time, Amazon is holding Prime Day in August, primarily due to coronavirus pandemic.

In case you are not aware, Prime Day was started in 2015 to celebrate Amazon’s 20th anniversary. The company designed the Prime Day in such a manner that it would replicate Black Friday. In a way, Prime Day helps Amazon draw new consumers to its $999 annual Prime membership.

If you are a Prime member, then expect heavy discounts on smartphones, laptops, game consoles, cameras and accessories. A lot of big brands will be part of this year’s annual shopping event including Samsung, Xiaomi, Microsoft Xbox, OnePlus, Jabra, Intel, etc. The e-commerce platform typically reveal deals alongside the event. However, this time around, Amazon said it will reveal some offers starting July 23.

In India, Amazon Prime membership costs Rs 129 a month or Rs 999 a year. Amazon Prime membership covers several key services, which come at no extra cost. Amazon Prime membership, which comes at no extra cost, covers several services including free one-day delivery, Prime Music, Prime Video and early access to lightning deals.

While Amazon is holding its Prime Day in India next month, the annual shopping event has been delayed in the US where the e-commerce giant operates. Amazon said it now plans to hold the online shipping event for its Prime members in the US “later than usual” this year. If Prime Day takes place in October, then it would coincide with the holiday shopping season. Amazon Prime Day usually help across all the key markets in mid-July.

