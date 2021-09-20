Amazon will now allow users to shop in Marathi and Bengali: Will soon launch voice shopping in Hindi

Amazon is introducing Bengali and Marathi as two new Indian languages for shopping on the e-commerce site. Users will now be able to select their preferred language across Android and iOS apps in addition to the desktop site. The company says that it has worked with expert linguists to develop an accurate and comprehensible user experience before launching the experience in Marathi and Bengali.

The e-commerce platform will now support a total of seven Indian languages including Bengali, Marathi, Hindi, English, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

Users will be able to switch to any of the Indian languages by visiting Country & Language settings from the Amazon app or the website. Once chosen, Amazon will remember the selected language preference for future visits.

Amazon has also announced that it will soon be adding Hindi as a language option, to its voice-based shopping experience which was launched in English last year. This will allow users to speak in Hindi to search for products or check their order status.

Users will need to update their app, to access the voice shopping experience in Hindi. Once updated, users can open the app, set their preferred app language to Hindi, and tap on the mic icon displayed beside the search bar. As of now, the voice offering is only available for Android devices.

“Our aim with regional language shopping experience is to make e-commerce accessible, relevant and convenient for customers. Every month, tens of millions of customers visit Amazon.in in regional languages and 90% of the customers are from tier 2 and below cities. This festive season we are happy to expand the Amazon.in experience for our customers in Marathi and Bengali.” Kishore Thota, Director, Customer Experience & Marketing, Amazon India said while commenting on the rollout of the new features.

Amazon says that in 2021, more than 5 million customers shopped on the platform in Indian languages. The platform supports a total of eight languages now, including Hindi, English, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu in addition to Marathi and Bengali.