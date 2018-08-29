Amazon Web Services introduces Hindi language support to Amazon Polly

Various organisations have started utilising Amazon Polly’s new bilingual English and Hindi voices. Various organisations have started utilising Amazon Polly’s new bilingual English and Hindi voices.

Amazon Web Services has announced the addition of Hindi language into its machine learning service, Amazon Polly. This service allows users to turn text into lifelike speech, which can then be integrated into applications and speech-enabled products. Along with the addition of the Hindi language, Amazon Polly portfolio now consists of 53 voice profiles which can speak in 26 languages.

Amazon Polly initially supported only the English language in various voices. Aditi, which spoke English with an Indian accent was first brought to Amazon Polly last year. Aditi and Raveena are the voices that will be used to convert text to speech in Amazon Polly.

The company said that addition of Hindi language in Amazon Polly will help enhance the user experience of over 500 million people who speak the language worldwide. Amazon Web Services customers will now be able to provide mixed text input in a variety of dialects including – Devanagari Hindi, Romanised Hindi and English, which with the help of machine learning, Amazon Polly will convert into Hindi speech.

The company also stated that various organisations have started utilising Amazon Polly’s new bilingual English and Hindi voices to enhance interactive voice responses (IVR), automated customer engagement applications, audio news, and targeted vernacular language services. One of which is PolicyBazaar.com, which utilises the service for its in-house interactive voice response (IVR) calling service.

“Today, there is a demand for content in Hindi and Indian English across all genres of voice applications – from training videos to e-Learning, corporate narrations, voice bots, and more. Amazon Polly makes it easy to switch between languages and voices, based on the customer’s requirements. We introduced the bilingual support in response to requests from customers for high-quality speech synthesis in both Hindi and Indian English, especially in scenarios where the two languages are mixed together and spoken,” said Navdeep Manaktala, Head of Business Development at Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL).

