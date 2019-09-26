Amazon VP spotted wearing Apple AirPods as he talks about Echo Buds

Amazon’s senior vice president Dave Limp was spotted wearing AirPods from rival Apple in a video interview with Bloomberg in which he talked about new products launched by the company such as Echo Buds 2019. Given Amazon just unveiled its AirPods competitor in the form of Echo Buds, the company’s VP wearing the Apple product seemed odd.

Apple AirPods remain the best-selling wireless earbuds in the world with 60 per cent share in the wireless earbuds category in the fourth quarter, according to Counterpoint Research. Apple AirPods are priced between $159 to $199. Amazon’s Alexa-powered Echo Buds are cheaper at $129.

The noise cancellation technology that Amazon has brought into Echo Buds in partnership with Bose gives it an advantage over the AirPods. The Echo Buds promise up to five hours of battery life and up to 20 hours of battery life with the case. We will have to wait and watch how the Echo Buds fare in the wireless earbuds market globally. The sales have begun in the US.

The Echo Buds are Amazon’s first wearable device. Amazon is said to be working on the device for quite some time, as per a Bloomberg report of earlier this year, which also revealed that Echo Buds is one of the most important products at the company’s Lab126 hardware division.

Alongside the Echo Buds, Amazon also showcased Echo Studio smart speaker, a pair of smart glasses, a smart ring, a redesigned Eero router, and a smart oven at its annual hardware event in Seattle, Washington. New capabilities for Alexa such as multi-lingual mode, auto-delete voice-recording feature, and more were announced as well.