Amazon unveils Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio with spatial audio and AI-powered Alexa

Amazon has expanded its smart speaker lineup in India with the launch of the new Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio, introducing upgraded audio hardware, new smart home automation features, and redesigned aesthetics focused on delivering premium sound experiences.
The two Alexa-powered devices were announced on Wednesday, May 27, and are now available through Amazon India and Flipkart. The Echo Dot Max is priced at Rs 10,999 and is available in three colourways: Graphite, Amethyst, and Glacier White. The Echo Studio is priced at Rs 23,999 and is available in Graphite and Glacier White.
The Echo Dot Max is Amazon’s most advanced Echo Dot model so far. For the first time in the Echo Dot lineup, the speaker uses a two-way audio system that combines a high-excursion woofer for deeper bass with a custom tweeter designed to deliver clearer vocals and sharper high frequencies.
Amazon said that the Echo Dot Max delivers nearly three times more bass compared to the fifth-generation Echo Dot. The speaker also automatically adjusts audio performance based on room acoustics.
Meanwhile, the updated Echo Studio focuses on immersive home audio. The smart speaker supports Dolby Atmos-powered spatial sound and uses a combination of a high-excursion woofer and three full-range drivers to create a wider room-filling soundstage.
Amazon has also redesigned the Echo Studio with a new spherical appearance and acoustic fabric covering intended to improve both aesthetics and sound transparency.
Amazon’s custom AZ3 silicon chips power both devices, while the Echo Studio gets the more advanced AZ3 Pro chip. According to Amazon, the chips improve Alexa wake-word detection performance by nearly 50 per cent while also enhancing conversational responsiveness.
The speakers also introduced Omnisense, Amazon’s new ambient sensing platform for smart home automation. Omnisense combines ultrasound, Wi-Fi radar, motion sensing, accelerometer inputs, and audio detection to automate routines based on user presence, movement, or room temperature.
Amazon says users can automate actions such as switching on lights, adjusting air conditioners, or activating appliances without manual interaction.
The Echo Dot Max is also the first Echo Dot speaker to include a built-in smart home hub that supports Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Matter, Thread, and Bluetooth-based smart devices.
Both speakers can also connect with compatible Fire TV devices to create a wireless Alexa Home Theatre setup. Amazon also confirmed that both devices are designed to support Alexa+, the company’s upcoming generative AI-powered assistant, once it launches in India.