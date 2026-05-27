Amazon unveils Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio with spatial audio and AI-powered Alexa

Both speakers include Omnisense technology for automated smart home routines based on motion and presence detection. (Image: Amazon)

Amazon has expanded its smart speaker lineup in India with the launch of the new Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio, introducing upgraded audio hardware, new smart home automation features, and redesigned aesthetics focused on delivering premium sound experiences.

The two Alexa-powered devices were announced on Wednesday, May 27, and are now available through Amazon India and Flipkart. The Echo Dot Max is priced at Rs 10,999 and is available in three colourways: Graphite, Amethyst, and Glacier White. The Echo Studio is priced at Rs 23,999 and is available in Graphite and Glacier White.

The Echo Dot Max is Amazon’s most advanced Echo Dot model so far. For the first time in the Echo Dot lineup, the speaker uses a two-way audio system that combines a high-excursion woofer for deeper bass with a custom tweeter designed to deliver clearer vocals and sharper high frequencies.