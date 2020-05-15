Amazon to mass produce face shields that will be sold ‘at cost’

Amazon will be selling face shields on its website later this month. (Image credit: Amazon) Amazon will be selling face shields on its website later this month. (Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon has started mass producing face shields for the frontline workers in the US. The face shields are being designed by Amazon’s Prime Air drone delivery unit. The company has already delivered 10,000 face shields to medical workers, with another 20,000 units expected to be delivered in the near future.

The e-commerce giant said a technical program manager at Amazon heard about a community group of 3D printing enthusiasts in Washington State that were making face shields for frontline workers. The Amazon employee reached out to colleagues in the company’s drone unit, and within a week, the team took the initial design and improved upon it.

“Developing a safe and more comfortable design that had never been seen before was one area we used our talents of invention and bias for action to make things better during this crisis,” Brad Porter, a vice president and lead engineer of Amazon Robotics, wrote in a blog post.

However, Amazon will be selling face shields on its website later this month. A spokesperson confirmed to CNBC that the face shields could cost one third the price of reusable face shields currently available on the market, which range between $15 to $35 on Amazon’s website.

“Because of the design innovations and the capabilities of our supply chain, we are confident we will be able to list them at a significantly lower price—almost a third of the cost—than all other reusable face shields currently available to frontline workers,” Porter said

Major tech companies have come forward to lend their support in the unpredicted times. Last month, Apple began designing and manufacturing millions of face shields for the medical staff. In the meanwhile, Apple and Google working together on their Covid-19 contact-tracing tools to help

