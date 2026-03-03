Amazon to invest additional $21 billion in Spain for data centres and AI

Last year, Amazon ‌announced that its cloud computing unit AWS would invest 15.7 ‌billion euros ​in ​data ​centres in Spain's northeastern Aragon region, which would support ​the creation of an estimated ⁠average of 17,500 jobs per year at local companies through 2033. (Image: Reuters)

Amazon said on Monday it would invest an additional 18 billion euros ($21 billion) ⁠in ​Spain to expand its data centres and boost AI innovation, bringing its total investment in the ​country to ​33.7 billion euros.

Amazon announced ⁠the investment after Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez met ‌David Zapolsky, Amazon’s chief global affairs and legal officer, at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Zapolsky said the investment would support up to 30,000 ⁠jobs until 2035.

“With ⁠this investment, we make Spain the AI epicentre ⁠of ‌our operations in Europe,” ​he said.

