Amazon Third Gen Fire TV Cube, new Alexa remote launched: India prices, other details

Amazon introduced a range of new products yesterday, including a new Kindle Scribe e-reader as well the Third Generation Fire TV cube and an Alexa Voice Remote Pro. The Fire TV Cube will be coming soon to India and users can sign up on Amazon India website to be notified of the same when it is made available.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (Third Gen), Alexa Voice Remote Pro: Price in India

The Amazon Fire TV Cube (third gen) will cost Rs 13,999. The Alexa Voice Remote Pro will cost Rs 2,499. The remote is available starting today.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (Third Gen): Specifications, feature

The Fire TV Cube with Alexa control is Amazon’s latest Fire TV streaming player with a faster octa-core processor and the latest Wi-Fi 6 support. The Fire TV Cube includes support for cinematic 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, immersive Dolby Atmos audio as well. It also comes with an HDMI input port, and Super Resolution Upscaling– meaning that lower-resolution content will be automatically upscaled to a higher one for better viewing.

Amazon claims the new processor makes it 20 per cent more powerful than the previous generation. Customers can control their TV, set top box and access on-demand streaming via the Fire TV Cube. It also features an additional USB port to allow this to connect with compatible webcams for video calling. Users can then rely on Alexa to make the video call.

In addition to WiFi support, the device also comes with a new Ethernet port if one needs to rely on a wired network connection. The Fire TV Cube also supports Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA), allowing customers to directly connect compatible Bluetooth hearing aids.

Meanwhile, the new Alexa Voice Remote Pro is a new premium remote designed to “help customers spend more time streaming and less time searching for the remote,” according to Amazon. This remote will be compatible with most Fire TV streaming media players, and Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in.

This comes with a new “Remote Finder feature” to help customers find misplaced remotes more easily. The remote also has two new customizable buttons to make it easier to access one’s favourite content. Alexa Voice Remote Pro also includes motion-activated backlit buttons that automatically illuminate when the remote is picked up in low-light settings.