Amazon Summer Sale 2026: Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 among top deals across segments

Shoppers looking to upgrade their phones may find this a good time, as Amazon has rolled out its Summer Sale with price cuts across a wide range of smartphones, from budget devices to premium flagships. The sale includes offers from brands like Samsung, Apple, realme, and iQOO, along with additional bank discounts and exchange deals.

One of the biggest highlights is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, available at an effective price of Rs 94,999, making it one of the most attractive premium deals during the sale. The flagship device typically sits in a much higher price bracket, and the current offer includes extra savings through bank offers.

Steep price cuts for budget and mid-range phones

The sale is not just focused on high-end phones. Budget and mid-range devices are also seeing significant discounts, making the event appealing to a wider audience. The realme Narzo 100 Lite (128GB variant) is among the most heavily discounted models, with price cuts of up to 48 per cent.

Brands like iQOO are also pushing performance-focused devices at competitive prices, targeting users who want gaming and high-speed performance without spending on flagship models. These offers are expected to drive strong demand, especially among younger buyers and students.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 is also expected to receive notable discounts during the sale period, making it slightly more accessible to buyers who usually wait for seasonal deals.

Premium segment gets more accessible

Alongside the Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 deals, several premium smartphones are bundled with additional benefits such as no-cost EMI options, exchange bonuses, and instant bank discounts. This effectively lowers the entry price for devices that would otherwise be considered expensive.

The pricing strategy reflects a broader trend where brands and retailers try to maintain sales momentum despite rising component costs and global supply challenges. Discounts during large-scale sales events like this one are increasingly key to attracting buyers.

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Prime Day 2026 in July

Alongside the Summer Sale, Amazon has confirmed that Amazon Prime Day 2026 will return to India in July for its 10th edition. The annual event is exclusive to Prime members and is expected to bring additional deals, new product launches, and entertainment offers.

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Prime membership in India includes benefits such as same-day delivery on over 10 lakh products, next-day delivery on millions more, and access to services like Prime Video and Amazon Music. Members can also earn 5 per cent cashback using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, along with early access to major sale events like Prime Day.