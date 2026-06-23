Amazon starts testing AI-powered Alexa+ in India ahead of wider rollout

Amazon has begun testing Alexa+ in India, with select users receiving invitations to try a Hindi-language version of the company’s generative AI-powered assistant.
Amazon had sent emails to some customers asking them to sign up for a beta-testing programme that will provide early access to Alexa+ in Hindi for Indian users, according to TechCrunch. Users were invited to submit their interest through a form, with the company saying participant feedback would help refine the new experience before a broader release.
The invitation noted that the beta software may contain bugs, provide inaccurate information or occasionally mispronounce local nuances. While Amazon confirmed that Alexa+ testing is underway in India, the company did not disclose a timeline for a wider rollout.
Alexa+ is currently unavailable in India. However, the beta programme suggests Amazon is preparing to bring the upgraded assistant to one of its largest international markets. The company first launched Alexa in India with English support in 2017 and later introduced Hindi support in 2019.
The move could help Amazon target India’s large Hindi-speaking population, where voice-based interactions are increasingly seen as a key driver of AI adoption. Many technology companies are also exploring ways to make AI assistants more accessible through regional languages and natural speech patterns, including code-mixed conversations that combine Hindi and English.
Amazon announced Alexa+ in February 2025 as a more conversational, AI-powered version of its voice assistant. The rollout initially progressed gradually, with the service becoming available to all users in the United States earlier this year. Since then, Amazon has expanded Alexa+ to several international markets, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Italy and Germany while adding support for local languages and context.
In markets where it is available, Alexa+ is offered at no additional cost to Amazon Prime subscribers, while non-Prime users can access the service through a monthly subscription.
Amazon is not the only company chasing Indian voice users. Last week, at Reliance’s Jio annual shareholder meeting, they announced its Call Agent. This AI assistant can join phone calls, transcribe conversations and perform tasks like booking cabs and ordering food in 22 Indian languages.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)