Amazon starts testing AI-powered Alexa+ in India ahead of wider rollout

Amazon has begun testing Alexa+ in India, with select users receiving invitations to try a Hindi-language version of the company’s generative AI-powered assistant.

Amazon had sent emails to some customers asking them to sign up for a beta-testing programme that will provide early access to Alexa+ in Hindi for Indian users, according to TechCrunch. Users were invited to submit their interest through a form, with the company saying participant feedback would help refine the new experience before a broader release.

The invitation noted that the beta software may contain bugs, provide inaccurate information or occasionally mispronounce local nuances. While Amazon confirmed that Alexa+ testing is underway in India, the company did not disclose a timeline for a wider rollout.