Amazon sold more iPhones on first day of Great Indian Festival than entire 2019

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is ongoing and will end tomorrow on October 21. The e-commerce giant has announced that it sold more iPhones on the first day of the Great Indian Festival sale than the whole of last year. The mouth-watering deal on the iPhone 11 is the reason behind the record sales.

iPhone 11 is available at a discounted price of Rs 47,999 and over and above the flat discount Amazon is offering 10 per cent instant bank discount, exchange offer, EMI option and more that further lowers the price. Amazon didn’t confirm the sales number of the iPhone 11.

According to the e-commerce giant said that the most selling categories during the Great Indian Festival sale have been smartphones, large appliances, and consumer electronics. Amazon announced that brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi have sold products in record numbers.

As per Amazon, the top-selling electronics categories have been smartphones, laptops, headphones, tablets, cameras, and smartwatches. Additionally, security cameras and drones are some of the popular searches. In the laptop category brands like Asus, Lenovo, and HP ruled. While Samsung and Apple ruled the tablet segment while TP Link and Netgear the networking segment.

Some of the most popular smartphones sold during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale are iPhone 11, OnePlus Nord, Samsung Galaxy M31, OnePlus 8T, Redmi 9A and Redmi Note series. Top-selling TVs are the OnePlus 43-inch and 32-inch TV and the Samsung 32-inch TV.

The e-commerce giant also revealed that it has sold 2.5 times more Kindle devices than the day one of the Great Indian Festival sale last year. Amazon also said that the streaming devices category sold 2X the units of last year’s first-day sale.

Amazon also claimed that 85 per cent more people signed up for Prime membership this year to get early access to the Great Indian Festival sale when compared to last year.

