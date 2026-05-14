Amazon replaces Rufus with a new AI shopping assistant powered by Alexa+

Amazon has introduced a new AI-powered shopping assistant powered by Alexa+, as the company continues to expand artificial intelligence across its retail ecosystem. Called “Alexa for Shopping”, the new assistant replaces Rufus, Amazon’s generative AI shopping chatbot launched in 2024, and is designed to offer a more personalised shopping experience across mobile devices, desktop browsers, and Echo Show smart displays.

Unlike Rufus, which mainly focused on helping users discover and compare products, Alexa for Shopping aims to act as a more proactive and intelligent shopping companion. The assistant can answer questions, recommend products, compare items, track prices, create shopping guides, and even automate purchases based on user preferences and habits.