Amazon removes over 1 million products claiming to cure Coronavirus

Amazon states to have removed more than 1 million products, which were having misleading claims about coronavirus. In an interaction with CNBC, Amazon stated that apart from removing over a million products it has also taken down or suspended thousands of offers from third-party merchants it accused of charging customers unfair prices.

The company states that its “long-standing” policy on fair pricing, clearly states that it does not allow pricing practices that harm consumer trust. A spokesperson told CNBC, “There is no place for price gouging on Amazon.”

It also stated that it is continuing to monitor the platform and will remove offers that violate its policies on price gouging. The accounts selling items with misleading coronavirus claims have also been suspended or removed altogether.

The company has also added a notice on all searches related to coronavirus, COVID-19, n95 mask and more, which takes users directly to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for more information about prevention and treatment of the disease.

According to earlier reports, Amazon had sent emails to some third-party sellers stating that it would all listings that claim to be a treatment, cure or remedy for coronavirus. It also warned them not to hike the price of its products.

Amazon was also one of the several major tech companies that met with the World Health Organization (WHO) at Facebook’s Menlo Park, California, offices back in February. The meeting was where everyone discussed how to stop misinformation about coronavirus.

