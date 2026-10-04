Amazon promises more local funding and less secrecy around data centers

Amazon has become the latest big technology company to promise money for local communities and policy changes in reaction to anti-data-center sentiment that has become a political flashpoint around the country.

In a lengthy blog post Friday, the company pledged $1 billion over five years to communities for workforce development, energy efficiency projects and other local priorities. Amazon also said it no longer used nondisclosure agreements with government agencies, a common practice that has created distrust with local residents.

Without mentioning China by name, Matt Garman, the head of Amazon’s cloud computing division, said in the post that other countries were gunning to be at the forefront of artificial intelligence development. More than 100 data center moratoriums are being considered across the country, he wrote, and “if these measures are enacted, the U.S. could be writing its own losing ticket to this race, and the consequences would last generations.”