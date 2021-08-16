Amazon Prime Video: 5 tips and tricks for better binge-watching

Amazon Prime Video is one of the most popular OTT Streaming platforms in India. The service offers a host of original content including Web series and movies in addition to content from other studios and networks as well. Here are some of the tips and tricks that you should know about, to improve your experience on the platform.

Download content

You can download episodes and movies on your phone using the Prime Video app. It is important to note that only “selected titles” can be downloaded depending on licensing rights. You can access the download option next to content that can be saved to your device and tap on the same to start the process. Find them later by navigating to Downloads in the app’s menu. You can even choose the resolution of the content which you wish to download.

Customize subtitles

Prime Video allows you to customize subtitles for the content you are watching. Users can tap the subtitles button during playback to turn subtitles on or off. Additionally, if you’re watching on the web, you can select Subtitles Settings to change how the captions appear on the screen. You can also adjust the size and the color of the subtitles.

X-Ray

While watching a series or movie on the platform, hitting pause shows details including the actors on screen or the name of the song being played. You can then tap or click on view all to see more information about what’s on screen. The data which is displayed comes from Internet Movie Database (IMDB).

Parental Controls

The Prime Video app on mobile and web offers a plethora of parental control features that allow you to keep track of what your kids are watching and block any inappropriate material. To make use of the same, you will need to set up a master PIN code via the Parental Controls option on the Prime Video settings page. After doing this, you can choose viewing Restrictions from the same Parental Controls menu.

Find content more easily

You can scroll down through the Movies or TV tabs to view categories like action and comedy, for instance. The platform also allows you to search for a title or type of content, then filter your results through the left-hand menu online or the Filter button on mobile. In case you’re watching Prime Video on a Fire TV device, you can search using your voice as well.