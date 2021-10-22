Amazon Prime subscription price in India to be hiked: Check prices and other details

Amazon will soon change the prices of the Prime video subscriptions. The company has confirmed this on its official website. The e-commerce giant hasn’t yet announced the exact date of price change, but is asserting this will happen soon.

As per Amazon’s support page, the monthly price of Amazon Prime will be Rs 179 and those who will buy the annual subscription will be required to pay Rs 1,499. There is also a quarterly plan, which will cost Rs 459.

Currently, customers can purchase 30 days subscription for Rs 129. The quarterly plan is available for Rs 329, whereas the annual plan is listed for Rs 999. Amazon has confirmed that it will not charge extra on your existing plan and when your free trial or membership period ends, it will automatically charge for the next membership period.

“Existing Prime members can continue their membership for the duration their membership plan is at the current price. However, after the price change, you can choose to renew your membership at the new price,” the company said.

In addition to this, the e-commerce giant has also mentioned on its support page that users who have joined Amazon Prime as a part of their telecom plan will soon see an increase in the pricing.

“Since the launch 5 years ago in IN, Prime has continued to increase the value it offers members. Prime provides an unparalleled combination of shopping, savings and entertainment benefits to make life more convenient and entertaining every single day, and we continue to invest in making Prime even more valuable for customers,” Amazon stated. This is the reason why the company wants to increase the price of the subscription.