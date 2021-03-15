scorecardresearch
Monday, March 15, 2021
Amazon’s Prime Video app is adding a shuffle button for TV shows

The feature has not been spotted on iOS devices yet. Also, there is no announcement or confirmation about it from the company itself

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
March 15, 2021 3:26:12 pm
amazon prime video live cricketAmazon Prime video will soon feature a 'shuffle' button

Amazon Prime Video is adding a shuffle button to its library. The new shuffle feature, first noted by Android Police, has shown up in the latest version of the Prime Video player for Android devices. Prime Video users will just choose the option and the episodes will start playing in a random order saving the time to pick and choose a show.

The feature which is currently being rolled out to selected users is similar to Netflix’s ‘shuffle’ button which also plays an episode of a sitcom at random or a movie from the middle. Netflix’s shuffle feature was confirmed in January 2021 and was available for users on TV as it was in the testing stage. There is no stable release for the feature yet.

Netflix recently said: “It’s really working for us where our members can basically indicate to us that they just want to skip browsing entirely, click one button and we’ll pick a title for them just to instantly play. And that’s a great mechanism that’s worked quite well for members in that situation.”

While Netflix chooses content from shows that the user has already watched and added to the watchlist, Amazon Prime Video shuffles and plays episodes from a single season of a particular show. This may limit the feature and how it plays random content from different shows.

The feature has not been spotted on iOS devices yet. Also, there is no announcement or confirmation about it from the company itself. It is likely to be rolled out to Android devices and Fire tablets/Fire TV-enabled devices first in the future.

