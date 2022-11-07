Amazon’s new Prime Video Mobile edition launched at Rs 599 per year: Everything to know

Amazon has announced a new mobile-only plan for Prime Video. Known as Prime Video Mobile Edition, the single-user plan will only be available on mobile devices and priced at Rs 599 per year. The mobile version of Amazon Prime Video was introduced last year in partnership with Bharti Airtel and was limited only to the telecom network’s users. The plan starts at Rs 89 per month and allows users to stream Amazon Prime videos in SD quality.

But the new Amazon Prime Video Mobile edition is available to all users irrespective of their mobile network. It offers access to all content on the platform in Standard Definition (SD) quality. If you want to enjoy content in High Definition, you will need to upgrade to the standard version of Amazon Prime, which costs Rs 179 monthly or Rs 1499 annually.

Apart from Amazon originals, users can also tune in to live cricket matches as well as enjoy all Prime Video features like X-ray powered by IMDb and the ability to download shows for offline viewing. It looks like Amazon is planning to take on Netflix and Disney+Hotstar’s mobile plan.

While Amazon Prime Video mobile edition costs Rs 50 per month, Netflix’s mobile plan is priced at Rs 149 per month whereas the Disney+Hotstar mobile subscription will cost you Rs 41 per month or Rs 499 per year.

Those interested in the Amazon Prime Mobile edition plan can sign up via the Android or iOS app or visit PrimeVideo.com. Amazon also lets users upgrade to other plans in the future if they want to.