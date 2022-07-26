Amazon Prime Video gets refreshed user interface: Here’s what’s new

Updated: July 26, 2022 6:53:08 pm
A new interface experience is being rolled out for the Prime Video apps on connected living room devices, including Fire TV and the Android app starting this week. The new experience is being made available on these devices to all Prime Video customers worldwide this year, with the iOS and Web experiences to follow. The interface has been redesigned to make it easier for users to find content. Here is what is new.
New Prime Video navigation menu
Prime Video will be introducing a new simplified navigation menu that is designed to be more accessible. For living room device apps, the new navigation menu will be relocated to the side of the screen. The app will now launch with five primary pages: Home, Store, Find, Live TV and My Stuff. Users will also be offered sub-navigation options like “Movies” or “TV Shows” on Home and “Channels” or “Rent” on Store to make it easier to browse by content type.
New ‘Store’ section on the Prime Video app
The new “Store” primary page will serve as a single destination from which customers can explore the entire catalogue of movies, series, and channels that can be rented or subscribed to. The Store section will have sub-navigation options including “All,” “Rent” and “Channels”. The “Rent” page will contain movies that can be rented by Prime members. This will include some Indian and International content available for early rental access. The “Channels” sub-page will offer Prime members the option to add additional subscriptions from other video streaming services.
New carousels to highlight Amazon original content
The redesigned app will come with new carousels that will present videos with more cinematic imagery. The “Super Carousel,” for example, will have larger poster-style artwork featuring Amazon Original TV series and movies to help them stand out against all other titles. There will be a “Top 10 Charts” carousel available on the “Home” and “Store” menus, showing the most popular and trending content.
Subscriber Only Stories
Better content marking
The new app will include design features that make it easier for customers to tell what content is included with their Prime membership and what is available for purchase, either for rent or through an add-on subscription. Videos available for customers will be marked with a blue checkmark icon while those available for rent or subscription will be marked with a gold shopping icon. Also, customers can access all videos included with their Prime membership, including Channels they may have subscribed to, within the “My Subscriptions” row.
Live TV hub
The new “Live TV” page presents a program guide which will tell users everything that is currently airing on add-on Channels. It will also tell them when future programming will begin. From here, users can view any live station to which they are subscribed or simply click through to start a new subscription for a new Channel.
A redesigned find page
The new app comes with a redesigned “Find” page that is aimed at simplifying the search experience. It gives users the option to search for a specific title or explore different genres and collections. Users will get search suggestions live as they type and results can be filtered by genre, language or video quality. Search results will also include the visual cues which tell users which videos they can access and which ones they will need to pay for.
