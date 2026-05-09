Amazon Prime Video gets a vertical short-video feed inspired by TikTok and Netflix

Amazon says the feature is aimed at helping users discover entertainment more easily through personalised recommendations.(Image Source: Amazon)

Amazon is introducing a new TikTok-style feature called “Clips” to the Prime Video app, giving users a fresh way to discover movies and TV shows through short-form vertical videos. The feature is designed to make browsing content quicker and more engaging, especially for mobile users who prefer fast, scrollable recommendations.

The new Clips feed will show short snippets from shows and movies available on Prime Video. Users can scroll through these clips much like they would on TikTok, Instagram Reels, or YouTube Shorts. From within the feed, viewers can instantly add a title to their watchlist, share it with friends, or start watching, renting, or buying the featured content directly through Prime Video.