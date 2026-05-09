Amazon Prime Video gets a vertical short-video feed inspired by TikTok and Netflix

Amazon is introducing a new TikTok-style feature called “Clips” to the Prime Video app, giving users a fresh way to discover movies and TV shows through short-form vertical videos. The feature is designed to make browsing content quicker and more engaging, especially for mobile users who prefer fast, scrollable recommendations.
The new Clips feed will show short snippets from shows and movies available on Prime Video. Users can scroll through these clips much like they would on TikTok, Instagram Reels, or YouTube Shorts. From within the feed, viewers can instantly add a title to their watchlist, share it with friends, or start watching, renting, or buying the featured content directly through Prime Video.
Amazon says the feature is aimed at helping users discover entertainment more easily through personalised recommendations. According to Brian Griffin, Director of Global Application Experiences at Prime Video, the Clips feature is designed for both quick browsing sessions and longer viewing decisions.
“Clips gives customers a whole new way to browse with short, personalised snippets tailored to their interests,” Griffin said in the company announcement.
The move does not come as a surprise, as several major streaming platforms have already introduced similar features in recent years. Netflix, Disney+, Peacock, Tubi, and others have been experimenting with vertical video feeds to improve content discovery and keep users engaged inside their apps. Netflix even uses the same “Clips” branding for its short-form preview experience.
Amazon had earlier tested the concept during the NBA season, when Prime Video displayed short sports highlight videos in a scrollable format similar to social media feeds. The company appears to now be expanding that idea to movies and TV shows.
The Clips feature is currently rolling out to select users in the United States on iOS, Android, and Fire tablets. Users can access it through a Clips carousel on the Prime Video mobile homepage, which opens into a full-screen vertical feed. Amazon says broader availability is expected later this summer.
The launch reflects a growing trend in the streaming industry, where platforms are increasingly borrowing ideas from social media apps to help users spend less time searching and more time watching.