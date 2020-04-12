Amazon’s Prime Now grocery delivery app shutting down in India: What should users do?

Amazon Prime Now grocery delivery app shutting down in India: What should users do? Amazon Prime Now grocery delivery app shutting down in India: What should users do?

Amazon launched the Prime Now grocery delivery app with the aim to deliver daily essentials to users in a matter of just two hours. The app was officially made available in the year 2016 as Amazon Now which was later rebranded as Prime Now. The e-commerce giant has now decided to shut down the grocery delivery app in India.

The Amazon Prime Now app is showing a banner on the home screen which states “the support of this app will stop soon. Install the new Amazon India Shopping app and try our new features like UPI and money transfers.” Amazon hasn’t announced the exact date when the service will stop but it should be halted in a few days or weeks.

What should the users do now?

Amazon Prime Now App is currently available on both App store and Google Play store. The grocery delivery application has been downloaded by over 10 million users from just Google Play store. On the other hand on Apple App Store the Prime Now app has received just 327 ratings which hint at fewer downloads on iOS.

Users of Prime Now app must download the main Amazon Shopping app on their smartphone to continue to enjoy the online grocery service. To order all daily essential products in the future Prime Now users can use the main Amazon Shopping app. This means Prime Now will be refreshed with Amazon Fresh, which is a part of the main Amazon app. Amazon Fresh is currently available in six countries.

There’s no official statement from the company as to why the Prime Now app is shutting down. A report from Gadgets360 states that it is because Prime Now “failed to grow in the way that Amazon had hoped.”

Amazon recently updated its India app with features such as UPI and money transfers.

The online shopping industry is under a lot of pressure due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, especially the daily essential category. To meet the user requirement companies like Uber, Zoomcar, Zomato, Swiggy, among others have come together to make the grocery delivery process smooth and fast.

