Amazon Prime Gaming: Best free in-game rewards you should collect now

Amazon recently launched Prime Gaming in India. Available for Prime subscribers, the service currently has eight games that can be downloaded for free and also offers in-game content for popular titles like Call of Duty, Apex Legends, FIFA 2023, Destiny 2, and more.

While most of the in-game content can be collected directly from Prime Gaming, some games require users to log in to third-party game stores and launchers like Steam, Epic Games and Rockstar Games. However, some of the in-game content requires players to separately purchase the game.

Another thing to keep in mind is that some of these bundles or drops come with an expiry date, which means you will have to claim them before they go away. Also, players will not be able to collect packs which have already expired. If you want to claim the free in-game content, head over to the Prime Gaming webpage, find the game and click on the claim button. Here we will take a look at some of the best in-game content Amazon Prime Gaming is offering right now.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends players can claim the Revenant Candy Bundle from Prime Gaming if they have an active Amazon Prime subscription. It includes the ‘Candy Carnage’ Revenant character skin, the ‘Grim Reaper’ banner and the Candy Pain weapon skin.

League of Legends

If you play League of Legends, be sure to claim the ‘Prime Gaming Capsule’ before December 29 this year. The pack offers 350 RP, five Mythic Essence, 200 Orange Essence, one permanent skin worth 1350 RP, five champion shards, 2 Series 1 Eternals Shards, and a 30-day XP booster.

FIFA 2023

Amazon Prime subscribers who also own FIFA 2023 can claim the ‘Prime Gaming Pack #3’ which offers seven Gold Rare players, two 82 OVR player picks, 12 Rare Consumables and one Messi Player Loan for 20 matches.

Valorant

For a limited time period, Valorant players can collect the Slay Ride Buddy. Just make sure make to claim it as soon as possible since it will no longer be available after 48 days.

Genshin Impact

If you play Genshin Impact, Prime Gaming will feature eight drops from December 14 2022 to May 24 2023, which will offer several in-game items. Right now, players can collect the ‘Prime Bundle #1’ that will give you 60 Primogems, eight Hero’s Wit and five Nothern Apple Stews.

Call of Duty: Vanguard-Warzone

Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone players can claim the ‘Cauldron Operator Bundle’ before December 30 to get items like the Prideful Roland operator skin, Heat Sink STG44 blueprint, Flea Bomb charm, Rapido charm, No One Left Behind calling card, Overload calling card and the Skyswatter emblem.

Destiny 2

Prime Gaming is currently offering the ‘Sturm Exotic Bundle’ which includes items like the Sturm Exotic weapon, Symbiosis Exotic weapon ornament, The Ram Exotic sparrow and the Nothing Gold Legendary ship.

Grand Theft Auto Online

The current set of GTA Online benefits includes $125,000 cash each week, five Gold Bars, the Though Buy Nod emote, select Colorway of the Somerdale jacket and the Select Colorway of the Hopsmere cardigan.

Fall Guys

Fall Guys players can collect the Meowstronaut bundle which includes a Meowstronaut cap, Meowstronaut boots, 1,800 Kudos and the Plated Up pattern.

PUBG: Battlegrounds

If you play PUBG on PC, make sure to claim the ‘Premium Supply Pack #10’ which gives you a PUBG Punch spray, Silver G-Coin box, ten Contraband coupons and 30 polymers for free.