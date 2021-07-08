Amazon Prime Day Sale to start on July 26; Check offers, other details

Amazon has confirmed that Amazon Prime Day sale will start on July 26. This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Amazon Prime Day Sale in India. The company has stated that it aims to empower artisans, manufacturers, small businesses, startups, and more, in India by helping them recover from the impact of COVID-19, with this years Prime Day.

Amazon has confirmed that the two day sale will be live on July 26 and July 27. The event will start at 12am IST on July 26. The company says that over 300 new products will be launching on the platform from brands including Samsung, Xiaomi, boAt, Intel, Wipro, Bajaj and Adidas among others. Amazon has stated that the sale will include offers and deals across various categories including smartphones, TVs, appliances, consumer electronics, Amazon devices and more.

Prime members will get access to the world premiere of movies including Toofan (Hindi), Malik (Malayalam), Ikkat (Kannada) and more, on the platform. Additionally the second season of the Amazon Original Series – Hostel Daze will be releasing on July 23.

“We dedicate this Prime Day to lakhs of small businesses and local sellers on Amazon.in. We are humbled by their resilience, and grateful for the opportunity to support their rebound during these hard times. We are also excited to offer our Prime members a unique opportunity to discover joy with two days of best deals and savings, hundreds of new product launches, blockbuster entertainment and more, all from the safety and convenience of their homes.” Amit Agarwal, Country Head, Amazon India, said while commenting on Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day Sale: What are the offers?

As part of the sale, Prime members will be able to shop from products offered by SMBs and will be granted 10 percent cashback up to Rs 150 on their Prime Day purchases along with other offers. On the day of the sale, Prime members will also get 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank debit, credit cards, and EMI transactions. If you decide to use Amazon Pay you will get you Rs 1,000 cashback and Prime members will get 5 percent unlimited reward points on Prime Day purchases using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.