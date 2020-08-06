Amazon offers discount on 8 quirky products during Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day sale: 5 quirky products you can check out Amazon Prime Day sale: 5 quirky products you can check out

Amazon Prime Day sale is now live in India after getting delayed for months due to pandemic. For the sale, the e-commerce giant has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer credit and debit card holders a 10 per cent instant discount. However, you must note that the 10 per cent instant discount is applicable only if you buy products worth Rs 5,000 and above. Amazon is offering heavy discounts on several products across categories including smartphones, home appliances, smart gadgets and many more.

We have previously discussed some of the best phone deals available during the Prime Day sale. Today, let’s talk about some of the quirky products you can get during the sale today.

Microphone

Amazon is offering heavy discounts on microphones including Maono AU-400 Lavalier Microphone, Maono AU-A04TR USB Condenser Cardioid Microphone Kit, Maono AU-WDM01 Professional Dynamic Cardioid Vocal Wired Microphone, Sennheiser E835-S Cardioid Lead Vocal Stage Microphone, among others.

Pressure washers

During the Prime Day sale, Amazon is offering discount offers on pressure washer from several brands like Bosch, iBELL, American Micronic, among others. Some of the pressure washers available during the Amazon Prime Day sale with discount are as follows – Bosch Aquatak 125 1.5-Watt High Pressure Washer, iBELL WIND55 Universal Motor 1600 Watt Pressure Washer, ResQTech 1700-Watt 135 BAR High Pressure Washer, among others.

Tripod

With most of us being at home for the longest time due to the pandemic we have adapted to many new habits. One of the things a lot of people are doing these days is vlogging. They are creating videos and building their YouTube channel. Tripod is one of the most important gadgets you require to create good quality videos. During the sale, Amazon is offering discounts on tripods. Some of the options are Digitek DTR 550LW Lightweight Tripod, PHOTRON Light-Weight Stedy 350 Tripod, among others.

Streaming devices

Amid the pandemic everyone is streaming more than ever before. If you are one of them buy yourself a Fire TV Stick from the Prime Day sale, available at the lowest ever pricing. The e-commerce platform is selling the Fire TV Stick at Rs 2399, additionally there are bank offers. With the help of the Fire TV Stick you will be able to turn your dumb TV into a smarter one.

UV Steriliser

The demand for UV Steriliser is growing with every passing day amid the on-going pandemic. Amazon is selling several UV Steriliser from multiple brands at a discounted price. Some of the options to consider are – HOME 360 TRU-V UVCare X among others.

LED Studio Camera Ring Light

To create professional short videos or vlog LED Studio Camera Ring Light is important. During the Amazon Prime Day sale 2020 the Childplaymate Dimmable LED Studio Camera Ring Light Photo Phone Video Light Annular Lamp is available at a discount price of Rs 899.

Powerbank

Amazon is offering discount on powerbanks. Ambrane powerbanks are available with 70 per cent off. Some of the best powerbanks available during the Prime Day sale are – Ambrane 10000mAh Li-Polymer Powerbank, Ambrane 15000mAh Li-Polymer Powerbank with Type C, Ambrane 15000mAh Li-Polymer Powerbank, Ambrane 10000mAh Li-Polymer Powerbank, among others.

Charging cables

Amazon is also provide discount of charging cables during the Prime day sale. Some of the mobile charging cables you can try out are from AmazonBasics, Xiaomi, Xmate, among others.

