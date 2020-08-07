Amazon Prime Day sale LIVE Updates: Don’t miss these deals

Amazon Prime Day sale LIVE Updates Amazon Prime Day sale LIVE Updates

Amazon Prime Day sale LIVE Updates: Amazon Prime Day sale kicked off on August 6 and will end today, on August 7. Today is the last day of sale. This year the Prime Day sale has been delayed by several months due to the pandemic. The Prime Day sale is live only for Amazon Prime members. If you like a deal and want to shop during the sale get prime membership today at Rs 129 per month or Rs 999 for a year subscription.

During the sale Amazon is offering discount offers on several products across categories including smartphones, earphones, smart bands, among others. The e-commerce giant is also offering discount on products like kitchen appliances, smart home devices, home decor, and more.

For the Prime Day sale, Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer instance 10 per cent discount to buyers. Both HDFC debit and credit card holders will be able to avail the offer ad also get no cost EMI option on shopping above Rs 3000. Notably, the Rs 3000 instant discount is valid on shopping for Rs 3000 and more.