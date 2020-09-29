Amazon Prime day sale globally set on October 13 after months of delay

Every year Amazon tends to bring its yearly global prime day sale in the month of July (Image: Bloomberg)

Amazon is all set to kickstart the Global Prime day sale for 2020 very soon. So, all those shopaholics who cannot go out due to pandemic induced restrictions should cross their fingers to ride on a virtual shopping spree this time. The sale will take place from midnight of October 13 and will end on October 14 after a duration of 48 hours.

Sadly, the Prime day sale may not be available for customers in India as it will bring no benefits to them while it will go live on the said date for the populace across the US the UK, UAE, Singapore, Germany, Italy, France, Canada, China, Australia and many more nation on its global website.

Every year Amazon tends to bring its yearly global prime day sale in the month of July, but this year due to lockdowns in many countries, it delayed the sale. Now, the shopping giant is gearing up to offer jaw-dropping significant discounts on a slew of products from every category. Although, many leaks suggest that substantial price cuts on home essentials, furniture, gym equipment and office supplies will be unlikely.

In order to accelerate its sales and to destroy the competition from other e-commerce giants, Amazon will offer attractive price-cuts on most of the tech gadgets including Echo Dot, Fire TV, Apple iPods, laptops, headphones with many kitchen appliances along with face-mask and luggage items.

Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO said in a statement to the media that amid unprecedented circumstances, the company is committed to providing a hassle-free successful prime day sale to its users across the globe. In addition, he also affirmed the support to small businesses and local entrepreneurs. He also cheered the customers to get their shopping done from the comfort of their homes as the festive and holiday season arrives.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd