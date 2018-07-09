Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018 from July 16 for 36 hours: Top deals, what to expect

Amazon Prime Day 2018 Sale: The Prime Day Sale for India kicks off on July 2016 and here’s what to expect. Amazon Prime Day 2018 Sale: The Prime Day Sale for India kicks off on July 2016 and here’s what to expect.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018 will start from July 16, and continue till July 17. The sale is a global event and is also taking place on the India website. Amazon’s Prime Day Sale will last for 36 hours this time, and this is a major sale from the e-commerce giant. But there’s a catch: one has to be an Amazon Prime member in order to be eligible for the same.

Amazon Prime members gets access to quicker delivery at reduced rates, free access to content on Prime Video, Prime Music and lightning deals before other customers. The Prime membership is meant for loyal Amazon users, who are continuously shopping on the platform. Here’s a look at what to expect from Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018: What does membership cost, how to be eligible for sale?

Amazon Prime membership now costs Rs 999 per year for customers. Users who are on the 30-day trial period for the membership can also take part in the Amazon Prime Day sale. Keep in mind that Airtel and Vodafone postpaid users on higher plans can also claim the Amazon Prime membership for free for one year. If you are a subscriber to either and do not wish to pay for the Prime membership right now, you have the option of getting it for free with your postpaid plan.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018: What time will it start, what deals will be offered?

Amazon India’s Prime Day sale will begin at 12 pm on July 16. The deals lasts for 36 hours so it will continue till July 17 as well, though not for the entire day. As part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018, the company is offering new products as well.

For starters, there will be a new movie title or show on Amazon Prime Video from July 10 to July 16. Amazon will offer seven new titles during the course of seven days, including the moving Raazi, Dunkirk, 102 Not out, along with its new upcoming show Comicstaan.

Customers will also have the chance of winning an Amazon Echo Dot speaker by listening to music on the Amazon Music service. There will also be Prime Day Flash sales starting from 1 pm on July 16. Based on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018 page, it looks like the company could offer deals on its Echo devices, the Amazon Fire TV Stick (up to 100 per cent cashback). Amazon Echo Dot is now showing a price of Rs 3,699 on the website down from the original price of Rs 4,499.

There will be discounts on items across the board, not just smartphones. The sale will include discounts on headphones, hard disks, laptops, printers, tablets, and smartwatches. We will have to wait and see if new deals are announced for laptops, though right now the prices reflected are similar to what we have seen for the past few months and nothing exciting as such. For example, Apple MacBook Air is being offered at Rs 57,990, which is not much of a change.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018: What will be the discounts on smartphones?

There will be deals on smartphones as well with another Rs 3000 off on the exchange price. Customers who use the HDFC debit, credit cards will get 10 per cent instant discount. Those using Amazon Pay Balance will get an additional 10 per cent data back.

Phones like Moto G5s Plus, Honor 7X, Honor 7C, Galaxy On7 Prime, and the Huawei P20 Pro will have a discount on their final price. Phones like OnePlus 6 will get extra off on exchange prices. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will get up to Rs 10,000 extra off on exchange purchase. Smartphone accessories will also be up for discounts.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018: Get smartphones delivered in just 2 hours

Amazon Prime Now app, which is available for customers in Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad and was primarily for groceries, now has an electronics category as well. Additionally, Prime members shopping through the Prime Now app will get 25 per cent off on grocery orders above Rs 1,500 until July 15.

Amazon offers two hour delivery only for Prime members via this app. Now mobiles like OnePlus 6, Moto G series, Redmi and RealMe 1 will be on the Prime Now app. Amazon’s own electronics like Fire TV Stick, Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite (WiFi), Echo Dot and Echo are also available on Prime Now app. So on Prime Day, you can get two hour delivery of these products as well from the app, which can be downloaded from Google Play store and Apple’s App Store.

