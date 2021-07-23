Amazon Prime Day: ‘Pandemic has led to structural shift in online shopping behaviour’

Amazon India is gearing up for its Prime Day sale starting July 26, and this two-day event will bring deals and discounts for Prime Members.

Amazon India is gearing up for its Prime Day sale starting July 26, and this two-day event will bring deals and discounts for Prime Members. According to Akshay Sahi, Director, Prime and Delivery Experience, Amazon India, while the pandemic has “accelerated technology adoption”, it has also “brought a structural shift in online shopping behaviour.”

“Amazon India has seen high demand in categories such as groceries,work-from-home & online schooling enablers like laptops, smart devices, headphones, furniture, consumer electronics, and apparel amongst others,” he told indianexpress.com via an email interaction.

According to the Amazon executive, categories such as personal computing, large appliances, kitchen, smartphones, apparel, and grocery saw the most success in terms of units sold last Prime Day and the company expects to see this trend continue.

The Amazon executive also stressed that the company is dedicating this Prime Day to “support lakhs of Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)” and help them “bounce back from the economic disruption owing to the pandemic.”

Prime Day will see “deals from hundreds of young emerging brands from Indian start-ups under Amazon Launchpad, and over 680,000+ women entrepreneurs from Amazon Saheli,” he added. Further, Amazon says more than 50,000 neighborhood stores from Local Shops and other small sellers will participate in the sale.

For Amazon, these sales also mean a lot of preparation. “Amazon has more than 60 fulfillment centers designed to deliver a smarter, faster, and more consistent experience for its customers and sellers across the country,” Sahi said, adding that the company puts a significant chunk of investment “in technology, logistics, and infrastructure as well as in seller enablement to ensure timely delivery and drive customer value.”

This year’s Prime Day will also see over 300 new product launches from top Indian & global brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, boAt, Intel, Wipro, Bajaj, Eureka Forbes, Adidas, FCUK, Max, and others. Amazon’s own Echo products, including the newly launched Echo Show 10 and Fire TV Cube will be available on deals for the first time ever this Prime Day as well.