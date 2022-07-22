scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Amazon Prime Day: ‘Prime has disproved the myth that Indian customers will not pay for convenience’

Amazon Prime Day: Amazon is seeing more and more customers coming online for their shopping needs, driven by the events of the last two years.

Written by Shruti Dhapola | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 2:47:55 pm
Amazon, Amazon Prime Day, Amazon Prime Day 2022, Prime DayAmazon Prime Day 2022: The Prime membership remains a bestseller during Amazon's key sale days. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Amazon is set to host its ‘Prime Day’ sale in India on July 23 and 24 for its Prime members.  But for Amazon, the biggest success is the Prime membership itself, says Akshay Sahi, Director, Prime and Delivery Experience, Amazon India. “Prime has disproved the myth that Indian customers will not pay for convenience. Today, we have millions of paid Prime members in India who continue to shop, stay engaged and entertained all from the comfort and safety of their home,” Sahi tells indianexpress.com over an email interaction.

Amazon states that the two-day period will see over 30,000 new product launches from over 400 top Indian and global brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, boAt, Intel, Lenovo, Sony, Bajaj, Eureka Forbes, Puma, Adidas, etc. These new products will be made available to Prime members first. There will be 2,000 new product launches from over 120 small and medium businesses (SMBs) as well across categories.

According to Amazon, one of the biggest bestsellers during all key sale events is the Prime membership– which now starts at Rs 1499 yearly. “We have had a fantastic response to Prime since its launch in India, and we have seen new members signing up as we continue to add benefits. Prime membership has continued to be a ‘bestseller’ during all key sale events, and we now see a lot of our members coming from smaller towns,” Sahi added.

Akshay Sahi, Director, Prime and Delivery Experience, Amazon India.

Sahi also noted that Prime membership is no longer limited to just metros or tier 1 cities. Rather there is increasing adoption in smaller cities. He pointed out that “in 2021, more than 70% of new Prime members shop from outside of the top 10 cities.” This list includes places like Ananthnag (Jammu & Kashmir), Bokaro (Jharkhand), Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh), Mokokchung (Nagaland), Hoshiapur (Punjab), Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu), Gadag (Karnataka) and Kasargod (Kerala), according to Amazon’s data.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the yearsPremium
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the years

Amazon is observing a trend of more customers moving online in tier II and tier III cities and in many of the small towns in India. “Today, 65% of customer orders and over 86% of new customers on Amazon.in are from tier 2 and below geographies. Customers across nearly 100% of India’s serviceable pin codes are shopping with us,” Sahi revealed.

Read more |Amazon Prime Day 2022: 5 practical tips to snag the best deals

He stressed that the company’s objective is to “reach Bharat – that is to reach every customer in India.” “While the current penetration of e-commerce in India currently stands at around 4%, there has been a significant increase in the last two years of the pandemic,” he added.

According to Sahi, Amazon is seeing more and more customers coming online for their shopping needs, driven by the events of the last two years. He also pointed out that the pandemic period and the rise of ‘work from home’ has meant that there is “high demand in categories such as groceries, work-from-home and online schooling enablers like laptops, smart devices, headphones, furniture, consumer electronics and apparel amongst others.”

When asked whether the price increase for Prime membership — it earlier cost Rs 999 per year– had any negative impact, he said, “We believe Prime still offers a great value to members even at the new price and we continue to invest in making it more valuable for our existing and new members.”

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?
Explained

What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

‘India’s image being hampered’: AAP hits out at PM over Kejriwal’s Singapore trip

‘India’s image being hampered’: AAP hits out at PM over Kejriwal’s Singapore trip

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

Premium
Body of ‘shooter’ killed in encounter cremated in the dead of night
Moosewala murder

Body of ‘shooter’ killed in encounter cremated in the dead of night

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

Kerala HC voices concern over rising child pregnancies, easy access to online porn

Kerala HC voices concern over rising child pregnancies, easy access to online porn

MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free

MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free

Premium
200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement