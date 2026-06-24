Amazon Prime Day 2026 India: Dates, deals, AI shopping tools, and more

Amazon has announced that the 10th edition of Prime Day in India will take place from July 4 to July 6, offering 72 hours of deals, product launches and entertainment exclusively for Prime members. The event will begin at 12 am on July 4 and continue until 11.59 pm on July 6 through the Amazon shopping app and website.

To mark the milestone edition, Amazon has also introduced discounted Prime membership plans. The annual Prime membership is currently available for Rs 999, down from Rs 1499, while Prime Lite and Prime Shopping Edition plans are being offered at Rs 599 per year, down from Rs 799 and Rs 299 per year down from Rs 399 respectively, for a limited period.

The company said Prime Day 2026 will feature more than 500 new product launches from over 100 Indian and international brands. Technology is expected to remain a key focus area with launches and deals from brands including Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, Redmi, HP, ASUS, Lenovo and boAt.

A significant part of this year’s Prime Day experience revolves around Amazon’s AI-powered shopping tools. The company is highlighting Rufus, its conversational AI shopping assistant, which can help customers discover products, compare specifications and receive personalised recommendations.

Amazon Lens will allow users to search for products using images, while AI Review Highlights and Buying Guides are designed to summarise customer feedback and simplify purchasing decisions. These features aim to help shoppers evaluate products more efficiently, particularly during high-volume sale events.

The company is also bringing discounts on its own smart devices, including Echo smart speakers, smart displays and Fire TV streaming products. Alexa users can add products to their carts and track orders using voice commands.

Prime membership benefits you should know

Beyond access to Prime Day deals, Amazon highlighted several benefits available to Prime members throughout the year. These benefits include access to Prime-only offers throughout the year, free and faster deliveries, Prime-exclusive offers on Amazon Now, Amazon Pay rewards, unlimited 5 per cent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and more.

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Apart from these benefits, Prime members also receive access to shopping event offers, faster deliveries, digital entertainment services and cashback programmes as part of the subscription package.

Prime members will also receive access to a lineup of new content on Prime Video around the sale period. Meanwhile, Prime membership continues to include access to Amazon Music, Prime Reading, etc.

For Prime Day 2026, Amazon is also offering additional savings through select bank cards, including SBI and Axis Bank offers, alongside cashback benefits for eligible Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users.

​​The company is additionally introducing Prime Playback, an AI-powered personalised video experience that highlights a member’s shopping activity, savings and streaming history on Amazon’s platforms.

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Prime Day was first launched in the United States in 2015 to celebrate Amazon’s 20th anniversary, while the event debuted in India in 2017. The 2026 edition marks the tenth Prime Day event in the Indian market.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)