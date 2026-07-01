Amazon Prime Day 2026 deals, Sony Alpha 7R VI, LG XBOOM: Tech updates (July 1, 2026)

Wednesday, July 1, saw a series of announcements spanning imaging, gaming, entertainment and smart home devices. Sony introduced the Alpha 7R VI in India, featuring a 66.8MP full-frame sensor, AI-powered autofocus, 8K video recording and up to 30fps continuous shooting, alongside the new XLR-A4 audio adaptor with 32-bit float recording support. Lenovo, meanwhile, expanded its gaming and entertainment lineup with the LOQ monitor series, offering refresh rates of up to 180Hz, and the Tab Plus Gen 2 tablet equipped with a 12.1-inch 120Hz display, Dolby Atmos speakers and AI-powered productivity tools.

LG also unveiled its AI-powered XBOOM Bounce and XBOOM Grab portable speakers, developed in collaboration with will.i.am, bringing features such as AI Sound, AI Calibration and Auracast support. Additionally, Logitech launched the Signature Comfort Plus M850 L mouse with built-in palm support, while Amazon announced Prime Day 2026 discounts on Echo smart speakers, Fire TV devices and Alexa-enabled products.

Here’s a quick look at some of the most notable launches and showcases of the day, highlighting their key features and availability.

Amazon Prime Day 2026 brings discounts on Echo and Fire TV devices

Amazon India has announced discounts of up to 45 per cent on Alexa-enabled Echo devices and Fire TV products during Prime Day 2026, scheduled from July 4 to July 6. The offers cover Echo smart speakers, smart displays, Fire TV streaming devices, and Fire TV-powered smart TVs. Key deals include the Echo Dot (5th Gen) at Rs 3,999, Echo Pop at Rs 2,949, Echo (4th Gen) at Rs 5,000, Echo Dot Max at Rs 8,999, Echo Spot at Rs 6,999, Echo Show 8 at Rs 17,999, Echo Show 11 at Rs 24,499 and Echo Studio at Rs 21,499. Meanwhile, the latest Fire TV Stick HD will be available for Rs 2,999, while the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus and Fire TV Stick 4K Select are priced at Rs 4,499 and Rs 3,499, respectively. Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in will see discounts of up to 55 per cent as well.

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Lenovo launches LOQ gaming monitors, Tab Plus Gen 2 in India

Lenovo has expanded its gaming and entertainment portfolio in India with the launch of the LOQ monitor series and the Tab Plus Gen 2 tablet. The flagship LOQ 27Q-10 features a 27-inch QHD IPS panel, a 180Hz refresh rate, up to 0.5ms response time, HDR10 support, 99 per cent RGB coverage, and AMD FreeSync compatibility. Meanwhile, the Tab Plus Gen 2 offers a 12.1-inch 2.5K 120Hz display with Dolby Vision, a JBL-tuned nine-speaker system with Dolby Atmos, AI-powered transcription tools, and a 10,200mAh battery supporting up to 15 hours of video playback. The LOQ monitor range will be available exclusively on Amazon at a starting price of Rs 9,799, and the range will be available in three models: LOQ 24-10, LOQ 27-10, and LOQ 27Q-10, along with an upcoming 32-inch LOQ monitor. Meanwhile, the Tab Plus Gen 2 will be available soon across Lenovo stores, its official website and leading e-commerce platforms at an expected starting price of Rs 35,999.

LG launches AI-powered XBOOM Bounce and Grab speakers in India

LG Electronics India has introduced the AI-powered XBOOM audio lineup, co-created with musician and entrepreneur will.i.am, comprising the XBOOM Bounce and XBOOM Grab portable speakers. The new range features AI Sound for real-time audio optimisation, AI Calibration for automatic environmental tuning, and AI Lighting that synchronises illumination with music playback. Additionally, both speakers support LE Audio Auracast for multi-speaker connectivity and include premium drivers developed with Peerless. The flagship XBOOM Bounce offers dual tweeters, a track-type woofer, IP67 certification, military-grade durability, and up to 30 hours of battery life. Meanwhile, the compact XBOOM Grab delivers dual passive radiators, IP67 protection, and up to 20 hours of battery life.

Sony launches Alpha 7R VI mirrorless camera in India at Rs 4.7 lakh

Sony India has launched the Alpha 7R VI, a new full-frame mirrorless camera featuring a 66.8MP Exmor RS CMOS sensor and the latest BIONZ XR2 image processor. The camera supports blackout-free continuous shooting at up to 30fps, AI-powered subject recognition, and 8K 30p video recording with 4K 120p support. It also offers up to 16 stops of dynamic range, 8.5-stop image stabilisation, a 9.44-million-dot OLED viewfinder, dual USB-C ports, and up to 120 minutes of 8K recording. Alongside the camera, Sony introduced the XLR-A4 adaptor with 32-bit float audio recording support. The Alpha 7R VI is priced at Rs 4,70,990 and will be available in India from July 3 across Sony Center, ShopatSC website and Amazon. Customers will also receive one complimentary NP-SA100 battery, worth Rs 10,490, with every purchase.

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Logitech launches Signature Comfort Plus M850 L mouse in India

Logitech has introduced the Signature Comfort Plus M850 L mouse in India, featuring the company’s first built-in cushioned palm support aimed at improving comfort during extended desk use. The right-handed mouse includes rubber side grips, silent clicks, SmartWheel scrolling, customizable controls through Logi Options+, and Easy-Switch connectivity for up to three devices. It supports multiple operating systems, offers Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity, and delivers up to two years of battery life. Meanwhile, the M840 L variant retains most features but omits the palm cushion. The M850 L is priced at Rs 7,762, while the M840 L costs Rs 6,468. Both models are available in Graphite and Off-White colour options.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)