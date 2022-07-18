Keep these things in mind when shopping this Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is around the corner, kicking off on July 23. The two-day shopping event for Prime members features deals from top brands and Amazon itself. Amazon Prime Day is now a phenomenon which allows Prime subscribers access to deep discounts, promotions, and deals on smartphones and electronics. It’s a great time to score some deals, but not every deal is the best. Follow these 5 simple shopping tips to avoid scams and wasting time.

Do your research

To get the best deals, you need to research way in advance. When you are shopping online for smartphones, headphones or cameras, spend a minute searching for the product on Google. You will be able to see the full specifications/features of the product as well as its price being offered by other retailers. There have been times when competing e-commerce sites and large high-street retailers even match the price being offered by Amazon. The more you research, the more chances are you’re going to have to scope out the best deals in advance where possible.

Set a budget

While the purpose of the big-ticket Prime Day sale, from a retailer’s perspective, is to encourage spending but as a consumer, it’s a money-saving exercise. Instead of falling for the deals that are not worth it, make a list of what you really want whether that’s a new smartphone, TV, or laptop tablet. Just be clear about what you want. Do you want a laptop for a kid and if yes, how much do you want to spend on the notebook. Set a budget and make a note of any particular brand or features you are looking for. That way it is easier to jump straight to discounts.

Knowing what the pre-Prime Day price of a product will surely help when it comes to establishing whether the discount is steep or not. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) Knowing what the pre-Prime Day price of a product will surely help when it comes to establishing whether the discount is steep or not. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Don’t fall for a ‘doorbuster’ deal

Just because it’s Prime Day, it does not mean everything is on sale. In fact, a lot of times smartphones (for that matter) cost more than their standard price during such shopping events. While we think of them as doorbuster deals, in reality, however, retailers take advantage of unknowing shoppers and sell them items at inflated prices. That’s why it is always encouraged to plan the two-day shopping event for Prime members carefully. You need to know what you are buying and avoid everything else.

Look for the best early deals

You can start early to snag some of the best deals. A lot of times must-have devices from Apple such as the iPhone and AirPods Pro usually sell out quickly. It’s often a good idea to start searching for in-demand products a little early than usual before they are gone.

Avoid buying products such as Apple Watch Series 3 and older iPads during Amazon’s Prime Day 2022. Avoid buying products such as Apple Watch Series 3 and older iPads during Amazon’s Prime Day 2022.

Check the Warranty and Return Policies

Before you buy any products, make sure to check the warranty for your item as well as return policies. Some have a specified number of days in which to return items. Some items over Prime Day may be non-refundable or come with other special terms and conditions. Be sure to check the company’s policies before making your final purchase.