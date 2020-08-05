Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale LIVE Updates: Here are some deals you shouldn’t miss

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 Offers Live Updates: Amazon Prime Day sale begins tonight at midnight. This time the pandemic delayed the Prime Day sale. Another difference in this year’s Prime day sale is the timeline of the sale. Usually, Prime Day sale takes place over a period of 3-4 days but this time the Amazon Prime Day sale will begin on August 6 and continue until August 7.
So what is Prime Day sale? It is a two-day only shopping event exclusively for Prime members. Prime Day is an annual celebration with Great Deals, Blockbuster Entertainment and new Product launches only for Prime members. To become a Prime member you can either get a one-month membership by paying Rs 129 or a year by paying Rs 999. To get access to exclusive deals during the Amazon sale take the Prime membership now.
During the Prime Day sale, Amazon will offer products across categories including smartphones, wireless audio products, home appliances, home decor and more. For the sale, Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to provide credit and debit card holders 10 per cent instant discount over and above the discounts.
Amazon Prime Day sale will go live on August 6 and will end on August 7. This is one of the biggest sales Amazon hosts each year and this year no difference is expected from the company. During the sale, it will host a number of discounts and offers on a slew of products ranging from mobile phones to home decor. Offers will include exchange discounts, instant bank discounts, cashbacks, extended warranty and more.
Many of you might be looking to purchase a smartphone during the upcoming sale, as you might require a change due to a broken phone or due to your work from home job requiring a much more powerful device. Here we will be taking a look at good smartphones, which will be discounted during the Amazon Prime Day sale.
Here are 12 smartphone deals you shouldn't miss