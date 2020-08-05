Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale LIVE Updates: Here are some deals you shouldn’t miss

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 Live: Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale begins on August 6 midnight Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 Live: Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale begins on August 6 midnight

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 Offers Live Updates: Amazon Prime Day sale begins tonight at midnight. This time the pandemic delayed the Prime Day sale. Another difference in this year’s Prime day sale is the timeline of the sale. Usually, Prime Day sale takes place over a period of 3-4 days but this time the Amazon Prime Day sale will begin on August 6 and continue until August 7.

So what is Prime Day sale? It is a two-day only shopping event exclusively for Prime members. Prime Day is an annual celebration with Great Deals, Blockbuster Entertainment and new Product launches only for Prime members. To become a Prime member you can either get a one-month membership by paying Rs 129 or a year by paying Rs 999. To get access to exclusive deals during the Amazon sale take the Prime membership now.

During the Prime Day sale, Amazon will offer products across categories including smartphones, wireless audio products, home appliances, home decor and more. For the sale, Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to provide credit and debit card holders 10 per cent instant discount over and above the discounts.